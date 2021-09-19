VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Eddie Patrick Richards, 29, Gilbert, domestic assault-misdemeanor-commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Eddie Patrick Richards, 29, Gilbert, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Dayton Robert Cromley, 23, Aurora, traffic-speeding-exceed limit-MS 95/55, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year,
Rodney Leroy Flannigan, 67, Virginia, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Tanner Marie Stenlund, 27, Iron, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Joseph James Tynjala, 28, Aurora, trespassing-business, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $227.54.
Joseph James Tynjala, 28, Aurora, giving peace officer false name/birthdate/ID card, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Jamie Marie Johnson, 39, Virginia, driving after suspension, total fees/fines $310.
Jamie Marie Johnson, 39, Virginia, speed 65 zone non interstate 81/65, total fees/fines $310.
Harold Lloyd Noland, 32, Virginia, driving after revocation, total fees/fines $690.
Harold Lloyd Noland, 32, Virginia, no insurance owner, total fees/fines $690.
Harold Lloyd Noland, 32, Virginia, no proof MV insurance, total fees/fines $690.
Jessica Jean Currie, 34, Eveleth, Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Gross Misdemeanor
Thomas Otto Makela, 53, Gilbert, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Nichole Ann Maki, 34, Eveleth, assault on police officer in the fourth degree, stay of imposition, nine months supervised probation, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Felony
Ray Charles Brantley, 61, Virginia, felony violation of protection order, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 97 days local confinement, 97 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Ray Charles Brantley, 61, Virginia, threats of violence, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 97 days local confinement, 97 days credit for time served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.