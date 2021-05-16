VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Nicholas Todd Schaar, 26, Princeton, Minn., disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Billie Jean Drift, 32, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Dylan Wade Fee, 33, Gilbert, Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Alex Michael Scholl, 22, Hibbing, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Justin Robert Francke, 30, Britt, DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Gross Misdemeanor
Brandon Travis McDonald, 49, Akron, Ohio, indecent exposure in presence of a minor, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,060.
Shawn Douglas Port, 28, Biwabik, drugs-5th degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for one year, 30 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $360.
Felony
Nichole Kristen Johnson, 42, Buyck, assault in the second degree, 36 months at Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 45 days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $385.
Jesse Lee Cope, 42, Aurora, drugs-5th degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.