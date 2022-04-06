HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Timothy Michael Gentilini, 43, Chisholm, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 71 days local confinement, 71 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Nicholas Anthony Nystrom, 29, Hibbing, obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Nathan Lee Schultz, 39, Grand Rapids, issue dishonored check-value not more than $250, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Andrew David Sheppard, 21, Eveleth, liquor-underage consumption 18-21, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Andrew David Tomassini, 32, Chisholm, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year.
Ceasar Dominguez, 21, Hibbing, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Jacob Don Lindquist, 29, Hibbing, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $150.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Jason Allen Sanborn, 51, Hibbing, driving after cancellation (inimical to public safety), one year local confinement, 327 days stayed for two years, 38 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Jonnie Michelle Rewertz, 22, Buhl, driving while impaired in the second degree (0.8 within two hours), two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served.
Russel David Jones, 41, Chisholm, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, total fees/fines $1,015.
Britton Allan Show, 24, Hibbing, third-degree driving while impaired (Schedule I or II controlled substance), 365 days local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, eight days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Devin Levi Larson, 31, Hibbing, check forgery-offer/possess with intent to defraud, one year local confinement, one year credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jacob Don Lindquist, 29, Hibbing, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-under influence controlled substance, two years supervised probation, 365 days local confinement, 358 days stayed for two years, seven days credit for time served, total fees/fines $385.
---
Felony
Timothy Michael Gentilini, 43, Chisholm, felon in possession of ammunition or firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Jason Allen Sanborn, 51, Hibbing, felony receiving stolen property, one year & one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 38 days local confinement, 38 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Christopher John Nelson, 49, Chisholm, felony receiving stolen property, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 207 days local confinement, 207 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Christopher John Nelson, 49, Chisholm, sale of methamphetamine in the first-degree, 75 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Robert Lawrence Stark, 38, Hibbing, drugs-first degree-possess 50 grams or more-cocaine or methamphetamine, 107 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
