VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Michael Lance Goggleye, 41, Orr, domestic abuse-violate order for protection, 79 days local confinement.
Bernhard Marcus Christianson, 42, Hibbing, fourth-degree DWI, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $485.
Kelly Ann Tracey, 50, Chisholm, trespass return to property within one year, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $135.
Rebecca Anne Lewis, 64, Ely, criminal damage to property in the fourth-degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $633.70.
Jeffrey Milan Dennis Quigley, 35, Eveleth, damage to property-fourth-degree-intentional damage-other circumstances, 90 days local confinement, 36 days stayed for one year, 54 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,135.
Gross Misdemeanor
Randy John Leete, 32, Aurora, driving while impaired in the third-degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $890.
Jeremy James Hardy, 37, Virginia, third-degree DWI-UI alcohol, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $15.
Felony
Trevor Kyle Conklin, 22, Gilbert, burglary in the third-degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 26 days local confinement, 26 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $785.21.
