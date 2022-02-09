VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Danielle Renee Maki, 31, Virginia, traffic-reckless driving, 90 days local confinement, 74 days stayed for one year, 16 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Steven John Waschbisch, 58, Aurora, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $115.
Kenneth James Goulet, 55, Eveleth, domestic assault-intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year & six months supervised probation, total fees/fines $185,
Andrew Gene Merhar, 38, Babbitt, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
David Lawrence Baker, 40, Biwabik, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
David Lawrence Baker, 40, Biwabik, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $140.
Nikole Christin Boshey, 18, Tower, liquor-underage consumption 18-21, total fees/fines $190.
Kabreena Rose Prasnicki, 29, Eveleth, theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $460.
Adrianna Leigh Day, 24, Gilbert, DWI-combination any two alcohol/controlled substance/intoxicating substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Levi William Villebrun, 30, Orr, theft by shoplifting $1-$500, 85 days local confinement, 85 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $96.96.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
David Evan Filius, 34, Aurora, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 316 days stayed for two years, 49 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
David Eric Mcfry, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Edison Nelson Watt, 26, Cook, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Michael David Cardinal, 25, Ely, interfere with privacy-enter home/stare/peep in window, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
---
Felony
George Washington Putney, 53, Virginia, failure to file a tax return, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $25,731.
David Evan Filius, 34, Aurora, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 49 days local confinement, total fees/fines $1,360.
Matthew Richard Whiteman, 40, Orr, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Kirk Michael Okstad, 44, Aurora, assault in the second degree, 27 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 192 days local confinement, 191 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Kirk Michael Okstad, 44, Aurora, felony violation of protection order, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 192 days local confinement, 191 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Corey Joseph Koivunen, 33, Duluth, felony domestic assault, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
