HIBBING—The following were sentenced in Hibbing District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Anders Karl Edwardson, 30, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Rosiann Babb, 45, Hibbing, theft by check, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $221.63.
Mark Allen Johnson, 63, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Gross Misdemeanor
Richard Allen Greenwood, 53, Hibbing, driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation.
Richard Allen Greenwood, 53, Hibbing, driving after cancellation (inimical to public safety), one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation.
Richard Allen Greenwood, 53, Hibbing, drugs-fifth degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation.
Derrick Laton Ponder, 44, Hibbing, domestic assault-GM-subsequent violation, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, 15 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Jacob Martin Schroers, 23, Duluth, theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Derrick Laton Ponder, 44, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, 15 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $80.
Felony
Hunter Timothy Ersbo, 25, Virginia, stalking-pattern of stalking conduct, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 45 days local confinement, 45 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Nicholas John Serson, 44, Hibbing, felon convicted crime of violence-firearm violation, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Nicholas John Serson, 44, Hibbing, sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, 45 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Richard Allen Greenwood, 53, Hibbing, violation of predatory offender registration requirements, 30 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Dylan Thomas Peterson, 31, Grand Rapids, second-degree assault, 120 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $90.
Nathan John Gundy, 37, Buhl, threats of violence, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 46 days local confinement, 46 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Zachary Aaron Schmelzer, 28, Hibbing, mail theft, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 10 days local confinement, 10 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Shawn Michael Kraskey, 45, Cook, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 19 days local confinement, 19 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Jonathan Edward Larson, 38, Hinckley, domestic assault-felony, 26 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
Jacob Martin Schroers, 23, Duluth, obstructing legal process, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
