HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor and felony charges.
Felony
Justin Linskie, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine in the 5th degree, commit to Commissioner of Corrections-St. Cloud 19 months, stayed for 3 years, local confinement 31 days, credit for time served 31 days, supervised probation 3 years, total fines/fees $660.
Levi ONeil, Grand Rapids, domestic assault, commit to Commissioner of Corrections-St. Cloud 18 months, stayed for 3 years, local confinement 135 days, credit for time served 135 days, total fines/fees $485.
Adam Johnson, domestic assault, commit to Commissioner of Corrections-St. Cloud, 21 months, stayed for 3 years, local confinement 68 days, credit for time served 68 days, supervised probation 3 years, total fines/fees $560.
Brice Brim, Hibbing, assault 4th degree-peace officer, commit to Commissioner of Corrections-St. Cloud 15 months, stayed for 3 years, local confinement 1 year credit for time served, 53 days, supervised probation 3 years
Gross Misdemeanor
Jared Ryan, Keewatin, driving while impaired in the 3rd degree, local confinement 1 year, stay 350 days for 2 years, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees $615.
Michael Brewer, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the 3rd degree, local confinement 1 year, stay 350 days for 2 years, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees $1,015.
Levi ONeil, Grand Rapids, drugs-5th degree-possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4-not small amount of marijuana, local confinement 1 year, stay 230 days for 2 years, credit for time served 135 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees $660.
Terrance Johnson, Buhl, driving while impaired 2nd degree, local confinement 1 year, stay 335 days for 2 years, credit for time served 4 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees $1,015.
Carolyn Wakemup, Orr, driving while impaired in the 2nd degree-.08 within 2 hours, local confinement 1 year, stay 275 days for 2 years, credit for time served 40 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees $85. To run consecutive with other case.
Carolyn Wakemup, Orr, driving while impaired in the 2nd degree, local confinement 1 year, stay 335 days for 2 years, credit for time served 2 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees $85. To run consecutive with other case.
Misdemeanor
Justin Linskie, Duluth, driving after revocation, local confinement 31 days, credit for time served 31 days, total fines/fees $300.
Charles Roesch, Cook, harassment; restraining order-violate restraining order, local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for 1 year, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees $185.
Brice Brim, Hibbing, assault 5th degree, local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 53 days, total fines/fees $400.
Bradley Swatek, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for 1 year, unsupervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees $460.
Luke McGregor, Eveleth, disorderly conduct, 90 days, stay 88 days for 1 year, credit for time served 2 days, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees $460.
