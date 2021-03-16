HIBBING DISTRICT COURT

HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges:

Gross Misdemeanor

Robert Sokoloski, Orr, 3rd degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 or more within 2 hours of driving, local confinement 1 year, stay 1 year for 2 years, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees, $615.

Stephen Moore, Side Lake, DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, local confinement 1 year, stay 361 days for 2 years, credit for time served 4 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees, $690.

Mallory Lammi, Orr, test refusal in the 3rd degree, local confinement 1 year, stay 361 days for 2 years, credit for time served 4 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees, $690.

Tori Pederson, Chisholm, 3rd degree DWI-operate motor vehicle, alcohol concentration .08 within 2 hours, local confinement 1 year, stay 1 year for 2 years, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees, $1,015.

Carley Rost, Hibbing, drugs, 5th degree, possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4-not small amount marijuana, commit to Commissioner of Corrections-Shakopee, 13 months, stay for 3 years, local confinement 14 days, credit for time served 14 days, supervised probation 13 months, total fines/fees, $1,410.

Tracy Flannigan, Nashwauk, 3rd degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, local confinement 1 year, stay 350 days for 2 years, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees, $1,015.

Cassie Conklin, Minneapolis, 3rd DWI-operate motor vehicle, alcohol concentration .08 within 2 hours, local confinement 1 year, stay 352 days for 2 years, credit for time served 13 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees, $1,015.

Cassie Conklin, Minneapolis, driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, local confinement 1 year, stay 352 days for 2 years, credit for time served 13 days, supervised probation 2 years.

Misdemeanor

Bobby Hall, Duluth, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for 1 year, unsupervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $135.

Taia Grishaber, Virginia, DUI-.08 or more in two hours, local confinement 90 days, stay for 1 year, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $410.

Renee Johnson, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 90 days, total fines/fees, $160.

Gerald Woullet, Hastings, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, local confinement 90 days, stay for 1 year, unsupervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $615.

Brendin Villebrun, Tower, DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, local confinement 90 days, stay 88 days for 1 year, credit for time served 2 days, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $415.

John Bye, Cohasset, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, local confinement 10 days, credit for time served 10 days, total fines/fees, $210.

Easton Hanson, Chisholm, DWI-operate motor vehicle, alcohol concentration .08 within 2 hours, local confinement 90 days, stay for 1 year, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $615.

James Lamke, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, local confinement 90 days, stay 88 days for 1 year, credit for time served 2 days, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $210.

Michael Gustafson, Hibbing, DWI-operate motor vehicle, alcohol concentration .08 within 2 hours, local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for 1 year, total fines/fees, $1,015.

Amanda Jukich, driving while impaired in the 4th degree, local confinement 90 days, stay 82 days for 1 year, credit for time served 8 days, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $25.

Kassandra Pouh, Nashwauk, DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for 1 year, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $415.

Gregory Hovet, Hibbing, criminal damage to property-4th degree, local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for 1 year, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $185.

Gregory Hovet, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for 1 year, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $85.

Justin Barrett, Hibbing, DWI-operate motor vehicle, alcohol concentration .08 within 2 hours, local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for 1 year, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $1,015.

Cassie Conklin, Minneapolis, criminal damage to property-4th degree, local confinement 90 days, stay 79 days for 1 year, credit for time served 11 days, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $85.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments