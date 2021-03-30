HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.

Misdemeanor

Jered Valinski, Hibbing, contempt of court-willful disobedience to court mandate, local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 90 days, total fines/fees, $85.

Gross Misdemeanor

Samantha Robillard, Grand Rapids, damage to property-3rd degree-reduce value $501-$1,000, local confinement 91 days, stayed 91 days for 1 year, unsupervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $135.

Jennifer Oklobzija, Chisholm, driving while impaired 3rd degree, local confinement 32 days, credit for time served 32 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees, $395.

