HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Jered Valinski, Hibbing, contempt of court-willful disobedience to court mandate, local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 90 days, total fines/fees, $85.
Gross Misdemeanor
Samantha Robillard, Grand Rapids, damage to property-3rd degree-reduce value $501-$1,000, local confinement 91 days, stayed 91 days for 1 year, unsupervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees, $135.
Jennifer Oklobzija, Chisholm, driving while impaired 3rd degree, local confinement 32 days, credit for time served 32 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees, $395.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.