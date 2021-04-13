HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor and felony charges.

Misdemeanor

Anthony Jenkins, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the 4th degree, local confinement 90 days, stay 85 days for 1 year, credit for time served 5 days, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees $325.

Gross Misdemeanor

Jammie Jones, Hibbing, possession of methamphetamine in the fifth degree, local confinement 1 year, stay 363 days for 2 years, credit for time served 2 days, total fine/fees $135.

Arthur Johnson, Hibbing, domestic assault, local confinement 1 year, stay 305 days for 2 years, credit for time served 60 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees $135.

Felony

Karen Mouseau, Hibbing, sale of methamphetamine in the 3rd degree, commit to Commissioner of Corrections-Shakopee, 33 months, stay for 3 years, local confinement 279 days, credit for time served 279 days, supervised probation 3 years, total fines/fees $135.

Karen Mouseau, Hibbing, failure to appear upon release of custody, commit to Commissioner of Corrections-Shakopee, 13 months, stay for 3 years, supervised probation 3 years, total fine/fees $85.

Anthony Jenkins, Hibbing, sale of methamphetamine in the 3rd degree, local confinement 3 days, credit for time served 3 days, supervised probation 3 years, total fines/fees $50.

Erik Conant, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree, commit to Commissioner of Corrections-St. Cloud, 12 months, 1 day, stay for 3 years, local confinement 5 days, credit for time served 5 days, supervised probation 3 years, total fines/fees $85.

