HIBBING—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Jerad Christopher Greskowiak, 40, Chisholm, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 23 days local confinement, 23 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
John Paul Halloran, 47, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Jonathon Michael Millett, 28, Saginaw, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 70 days local confinement, 70 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Ethan Robert Wehrman, 21, Silver Bay, exceed allowable 88,000 pound gross weight, total fees/fines $1,090.
Jonathan Michael Millett, 28, Saginaw, theft-other-$500 or less, 70 days local confinement, 70 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Matthew Charles Cuffe, 43, Hibbing, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Keith Duane Coward, 52, Hibbing, second-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $220.
Johnathan Charles Firebaugh, 40, Saginaw, Minn., theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Johnathan Charles Firebaugh, 40, Saginaw, Minn., traffic-DAR, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Felicia Nicole Forness, 27, Duluth, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, total fees/fines $1,090.
Shaylyn Jo Christine, 27, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Austin James Pernu, 25, Eveleth, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Theresa Lynn Phillips, 29, Chisholm, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Gross Misdemeanor
Douglas Dwain Vanvickle, 49, Gilbert, offering a forged check, one year local confinement, 160 days stayed for two years, 205 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Sandra Louise Christianson, 52, Hibbing, test refusal in the second degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,120.
Felony
Jerad Christopher Greskowiak, 40, Chisholm, drugs-1st degree-possess 50 grams or more-cocaine or methamphetamine, 75 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 23 days local confinement, 23 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $100.
