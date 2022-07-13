HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Marie Ann Skelly, 36, Grand Rapids, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Tyler Vincent Vidovic, 21, Chisholm, harassment; restraining order-violate and knows of temporary or restraining order, 90 days local confinement, 69 days stayed for one year, 21 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Zoey Ellen Metcalf, 19, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year probation to the court, total fees/fines $415.
Paige Nicole Perkovich, 29, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year probation to the court, total fees/fines $290.
Lucas Marc Warmuth, 35, Hibbing, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Alex Michael Anderson, 30, Chisholm, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 62 days stayed for one year, 28 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Alex Michael Anderson, 30, Chisholm, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 24 days local confinement, 24 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
———
Gross Misdemeanor
Daynusha Frederick, 27, Hibbing, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $985.
William Charles Podlogar, 26, Hibbing, second-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Alex Michael Anderson, 30, Chisholm, escape from custody-electronic monitoring (gross misdemeanor)-specified offenses (felony), 365 days local confinement, 340 days stayed for two years, 25 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Alex Michael Anderson, 30, Chisholm, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 365 days local confinement, 337 days stayed for two years, 28 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Alex Michael Anderson, 30, Chisholm, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), 365 days local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, 28 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
———
Felony
Meaghan Elizabeth Wagner, 33, Hibbing, check forgery, stay of imposition, 30 days local confinement, eight years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Julio David Clauson, 20, Saginaw, Minn., solicit child to engage in sexual conduct-prohibited act, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for four years, one year local confinement, 243 days credit for time served, four years supervised probation.
Julio David Clauson, 20, Saginaw, Minn., solicit child to engage in sexual conduct-prohibited act, 1 year & one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for four years, 240 days local confinement, 240 days credit for time served, four years supervised probation.
Julio David Clauson, 20, Saginaw, Minn., third-degree criminal sexual conduct-victim 13-15 actor greater than 24 months older, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for six years, one year local confinement, three days credit for time served, six years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Julio David Clauson, 20, Saginaw, Minn., third-degree criminal sexual conduct, victim 13-15 actor greater than 24 months older, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for six years, one year local confinement, 243 days credit for time served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.