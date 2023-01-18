HIBBING—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Scott Alan Erickson, 58, Albertville, Minn., DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Patrick Garrett Mattson, 23, Eveleth, criminal damage to property in the the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for six months, six months unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $215.
Daniel Clifford Slad, 24, Hibbing, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Romego Jewel Young, 42, Hibbing, violate order for protection, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Romego Jewel Young, 42, Hibbing, violation of domestic abuse no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Tanner Allen Seppala, 23, Biwabik, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 22 days local confinement, 22 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $160.
Cecily Ann Talarico, 29, Marble, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 60 days local confinement, 60 days credit for time served.
Gross Misdemeanor
Travis James Paul Lukkar, 27, Duluth, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; blood or urine as required by search warrant, one year local confinement, 293 days stayed for two years, 72 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $30.
Michael David Gibson, 54, Duluth, drugs-fifth degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 343 days stayed for two years, 22 days credit for time served, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Michael David Gibson, 54, Duluth, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; blood or urine as required by search warrant, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $30.
Paul Michael Baumchen, 46, Hibbing, receiving stolen property, one year local confinement, 345 days stayed for one year, 20 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Ashleigh Marie King, 34, Hibbing, violation of domestic abuse no contact order, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Edward Thomas Zgonc, 47, Chisholm, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration ,.08 within two hours, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Vincent Wayne Vake, 64, Chisholm, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,095.
Cody Jay Onraet, 32, Aurora, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-any amount Schedule I or II controlled substance, one year local confinement, 328 days stayed for two years, 37 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Charles Daniel Erickson, 49, Hibbing, drugs-fifth-degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 332 days stayed for two years, 33 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
George Gordon Pellinen III, 42, Cook, driving after cancellation (inimical to public safety), 101 days local confinement, 101 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Felony
Sonny Rolland Frazier, 21, Duluth, aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation.
Lewis Paul Gladue III, 46, Hibbing, financial transaction card fraud, 12 months & 1 day Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Travis James Paul Lukkar, 27, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 72 days local confinement, 72 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Brad Joseph Clark, 37, Hibbing, drugs-second degree-sale 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within 90-day period, 68 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Romego Jewel Young, 42, Hibbing, burglary-1st degree-dwelling-occupied-non-accomplice present, 45 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Romego Jewel Young, 42, Hibbing, burglary-1st-degree-dwelling-occupied-non-accomplice present, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
Romego Jewel Young, 42, Hibbing, threats of violence-reckless disregard risk, 33 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $115.
James Warren Horsfall, 49, Stacy, Minn., DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, 54 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,820.
Mitchell Duane Rollins, 36, Hibbing, burglary-third-degree, steal/commit felony or gross misdemeanor, 30 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
Mitchell Duane Rollins, 36, Hibbing, theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent, 24 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Cecily Ann Talarico, 29, Marble, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 17 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
George Gordon Pellinen III, 42, Cook, drugs-fifth-degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
