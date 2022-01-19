HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Jamika Renne Nixon, 28, Chisholm, assault-fifth-degree-inflict or attempt bodily harm, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Daunte Orvis Turner, 20, Nashwauk, domestic assault-misdemeanor-commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 54 days stayed for two years, 36 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Kelly Ann Tracey, 51, Chisholm, theft-other-$500 or less, total fees/fines $85.
Kelly Ann Tracey, 51, Chisholm, disturb-disorderly conduct, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $290.
Dylan Robert Giernoth, 31, Duluth, disorderly conduct-offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene, 60 days local confinement, 60 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Dylan Robert Giernoth, 31, Duluth, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 60 days local confinement, 60 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Dylan Robert Giernoth, 31, Duluth, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 60 days local confinement, 60 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Dylan Robert Giernoth, 31, Duluth, fleeing police officer, 60 days local confinement, 60 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Dylan Robert Giernoth, 31, Duluth, govt-false name or DOB-fictitious, 60 days local confinement, 60 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Thunder Cloud Jose Rodriguez, 28, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Thunder Cloud Jose Rodriguez, 28, Hibbing, govt-obstruct legal process-no force, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation.
———
Gross Misdemeanor
Kristina Elizabeth Caroen, 33, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the second degree, two years probation to the court, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, total fees/fines $1,320.
Ivan Earl Dennis III, 30, Virginia, driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
———
Felony
Richard Alan Wessman Jr., 52, Chisholm, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 40 days local confinement, 40 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Brandon Adam Potter, 25, Grand Rapids, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for one year, 253 days local confinement, 253 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Brandon Adam Potter, 25, Grand Rapids, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for one year, 253 days local confinement, 253 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Victor Stanton South, 22, Grand Rapids, burglary in the second degree, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 63 days local confinement, 63 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Daunte Orvis Turner, 20, Nashwauk, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 25 days local confinement, 25 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
