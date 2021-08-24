HIBBING DISTRICT COURT

HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.

Misdemeanor

Jacquelyn Shelly Johnson, 29, Golden Valley, Minnesota, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.

Jeremy Wade Hansen Jr., 22, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol .08 within two hours, one years supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $410.

Bernie Clinton Waldvogel, 47, Hibbing, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $325.

Cody Dale Brim, 28, Chisholm, third-degree refusal to submit to test, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.

Holly Rose Mishler, 38, Chisholm, damage to property-third-degree-reduce value $501-$1,000, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.

Monte Ray Speidel, 63, Chisholm, third-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.

Vanessa Marie Larson, 19, Chisholm, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 15 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year probation to the court, total fees/fines $260.

Gross Misdemeanor

Adam Thomas Schafer, 29, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-third-degree driving while impaired; one aggravating factor, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.

Terrance Conrad Hamlin, 57, Hibbing, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-any amount Schedule I or II controlled substance, 365 days local confinement, 335 dayds stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.

Shannon Kay Jarvis, 44, Chisholm, second-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.

