HIBBING—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Steven Lloyd Conaway, 54, Hibbing, overwork/mistreat animals-abandon, 12 days local confinement, 12 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $125.
Ryan David Judd, 43, Virginia, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contac order, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $215.
Jamie Ann Valla, 40, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $125.
Jamie Ann Valla, 40, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $125.
Todd Ronald Hart, 56, Mountain Iron, fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $490.
Abbey Kathleen Skalko, 28, Chisholm, possess ammo/any firearm-user of controlled substances, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $460.
Abbey Kathleen Skalko, 28, Chisholm, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation.
Mark Alan Lindelof, 49, Forbes, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, 90 days local confinement, 45 days stayed for one year, 45 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $125.
Michael Raymond Wigton, 53, Isanti, Minn., over 20,000 single axle (10-ton)(paved), total fees/fines $490.
Robert Peter Martin, 37, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed for one year, seven days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Quentin Daid Quirk, 49, Chisholm, fifth-degree assault, inflict or attempt bodily harm, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Nathanial Vincent Russ, 30, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 30 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Tyler Wayne Voight Cameron, 33, Chisholm, fail to yield at ent. of through highway after having stopped, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Justin Maurice Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, one day local confinement, one day credit for time served.
Gross Misdemeanor
Chaz Louis Galatz, 32, Hibbing, possess pistol without permit, stay of imposition, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Michael Dwayne Harrington, 43, Hibbing, third-degree damage to property, reduce value $501-$1,000, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Justin Maurice Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, violation of domestic abuse no contact order, 107 days local confinement, 107 days credit for time served.
Felony
Myron Ellis Clark Jr., aggravated robbery in the first degree, 102 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Matthew Brown, DOB: 12/06/1966, Chisholm, assault in the third degree, one year & one dayu St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 120 days local confinement, 38 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Justin Maurice Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Justin Maurice Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, tamper with a witness in the first degree, 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Justin Maurice Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, assault-second degree-dangerous weapon, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Justin Maurice Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, possess ammo/any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Justin Maurice Lemmons, 32, St. Cloud, aid and abet theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.