HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges:
Felony
Robert Cementina, Hibbing, theft of firearms/property, local confinement 82 days, supervised probation 3 years, total fines/fees $210.
Deonte Lundeen, Lino Lakes, check forgery, commit to Commissioner of Corrections, St. Cloud, 21 months, total fines/fees $135.
Amanda Jukich, Nashwauk, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, local confinement 8 days, supervised probation 3 years, total fines/fees $160.
Carley Rost, Hibbing, drugs-5th degree-possess schedule 1, 2, 3, 4-not small amount of marijuana, commit to Commission of Corrections, Shakopee, 13 months, stay for 3 years, local confinement 14 days, supervised probation 3 years, total fines/fees $1,410.
Gross Misdemeanor
Tori Pederson, Chisholm, 3rd degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours, local confinement 1 year, stay 1 year for 2 years, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees $1,015.
Misdemeanor
James Lamke, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, local confinement 90 days, stay 88 days for 1 year, credit time served: 2 days, total fines/fees $210.
Danielle Salmi, Chisholm, social host, total fines/fees $260.
Michael Gustafson, Hibbing, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration 0.08 within 2 hours, 90 days, stayed for 1 year, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees $1,015.
Amanda Jukich, Nashwauk, driving while impaired in the 4th degree, local confinement 90 days, stay 82 days for 1 year credit time served: 8 days, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees $25.
