HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony and gross misdemeanor charges.
Gross Misdemeanor
Chester Emery Graue, 64, Orr, driving after cancellation (inimical to public safety), one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year probation to the court, total fees/fines $135.
Tracy Colette Schiele, 46, Hibbing, negligent storage of loaded firearms, stay of imposition, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
—
Felony
Marie Christine Larson, 25, Chisholm, offering a forged check, stay of imposition, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Cheryl Lynn Ruiz, 59, Hibbing, drugs-1st degree-sale-17 grams or more-cocaine or methamphetamine within 90-day period, 65 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, six days local confinement, six days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
Jerod Ray Clampitt, 46, Cleer Creek Township, Minn., theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Nathan John Strom, 38, Hibbing, felony domestic assault, 24 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 60 days local confinement, 60 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Manne Nicholas Peterson, 40, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
Brittany Leigh Kerr, 27, Hibbing, theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent, stay of imposition, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
