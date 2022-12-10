HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
Misdemeanor
Letrice Davis Wilborn, 44, Hibbing, harassment; restraining order-violate restraining order, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation.
Raechelle Monique Longelk, 35, Virginia, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
James Lee Sinnett, 64, Hibbing, disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Sally Ann Arnold, 61, Buhl, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,120.
Dylan Anthony Carlson, 26, Hibbing, no proof of insurance by driver, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Cody Dale Brim, 29, Hibbing, third-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 149 days stayed for two years, 216 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $80.
Aidan James Strong, 32, Tower, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year local confinement, one year credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Aidan James Strong, 32, Tower, DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, one year local confinement, one hear credit for time served.
Paul Michael Lundquist, 35, Hibbing, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
---
Felony
Cody Dale Brim, 29, Hibbing, damage to property-first degree-value reduced over $1,000, one year and one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 216 days local confinement, 216 days credit for time served.
Ronald Eugene Brusacoram, 54, Duluth, assault on a peace officer in fourth degree, 19 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Ronald Eugene Brusacoram, 54, Duluth, felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Ronald Eugene Brusacoram, 54, Duluth, felony domestic assault, 30 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Corey Allen Covington, 31, Buhl, felony receiving stolen property (aid/abet), stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 10 days local confinement, 10 days credit for time served.
Corey Allen Covington, 31, Buhl, third-degree burglary (aid/abet), stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 10 days local confinement, 10 days credit for time served.
Michael Joseph Gangl, 47, Nashwauk, felony domestic assault, stay of imposition, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Samuel Louis Suhonen, 38, Kinney, threats of violence, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 68 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $215.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.