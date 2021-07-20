HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Dakota Shon Husmann, 25, Hibbing, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Jessica Lynette Madrid, 36, Hibbing, driving after revocation, total fees/fines $310.
Crystal Estelle Fay Fiel, 33, Hibbing, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $85.
Audrey Kay Knott, 65, Virginia, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $185.
Richard Charles Bishop, 40, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
Ethan Edwards Burns, 22, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 30 days local confinement, total fees/fines $285.
Emily Marie Checco, 30, Virginia, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
KC Lee Christenson, 21, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
Crystal Estelle Fay Fiel, 33, Hibbing, stolen prop-poss-unknown property-$250 or less, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $135.
Cora Ida Koskela, 18, Hibbing, duty to drive with care, six months unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for six months, total fees/fines $285.
Gross Misdemeanor
Terence Dean Tamte, 60, Virginia, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $500.
Felony
Nathan David Roy Averill, 23, Rush City, Minn., felony receiving stolen property (aid/abet), 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
Christopher Steven Leifermann, 34, Side Lake, drugs-2nd degree-sale 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within 90-day period, 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, six days local confinement, six days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
