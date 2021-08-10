HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Jeremy James Rosnau, 39, Hibbing, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year.
Jeremy James Rosnau, 39, Hibbing, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $135.
Kinda Lee Kilen, 60, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Tayler Michael Molick, 24, Nashwauk, theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent, 15 days local confinement, 15 days credit for time served. Brian Joseph Freeberg, 50, Hibbing, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, one year probation to the court, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $385.
Erinn Diane Astry, 43, Chisholm, operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $410.
Gross Misdemeanor
Jose Flores Gurno, 21, Duluth, gross misdemeanor obstructing legal process with force, one year local confinement, 324 days stayed for two years, 41 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Justin Jenkins, 40, Eveleth, driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
Bradley Andrew Salminen, 33, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the third-degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Michael Edward Schultz, 43, Bemidji, Minn., domestic assault by strangulation, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 31 days local confinement, 31 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
