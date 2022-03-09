HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Holly Ann Maki, 48, Hibbing, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Randi Avalon Lee, 24, Chisholm, driving after suspension, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $85.
Joshua Alan Lokken, 37, Hibbing, theft-from vehicle-$500 or less, total fees/fines $395.
Joshua Alan Lokken, 37, Hibbing, fleeing police officer, total fees/fines $305.
Lori Ann Eggersgluss, 57, Kelly Lake, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $1,115.
Daniel Joseph Vaughn, 32, Duluth, domestic assault-misdemeanor-commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Christopher Jon Knutson, 52, Eagan, Minn., fishing-take or possess fish over limit, total fees/fines $715.
Lucas Marc Warmuth, 35, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
___
Gross Misdemeanor
Nathan Robert Smith, 31, Duluth, damage to property-3rd degree-reduce value $501-$1,000, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, 30 days credit for time served.
Nathan Robert Smith, 31, Duluth, driving after cancellation, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, 27 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $100.
Victoria Jean Schaffer, 56, Hibbing, second-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised release, total fees/fines $520.
___
Felony
David Allen Lawrence, 45, Grand Rapids, threats of violence, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 203 days credit for time served, 203 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Clifton Lea Garcia, 44, St. Cloud, burglary-second degree-dwelling, 44 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Timothy James Hirchert, 31, Hibbing, check forgery (aid/abet), one year & one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 136 days local confinement, 136 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Daniel Joseph Vaughn, 32, Duluth, drugs-1st degree-sale-17 grams or more-cocaine or meth within 90-day period, 73 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $85.
Ralph Edward Haubrich, 51, Hibbing, drugs-2nd degree-sale 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within 90-day period, 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 32 days local confinement, 32 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $185.
Daniel Joseph Vaughn, 32, Duluth, drugs-1st degree-sale-17 grams or more-cocaine or meth within 90-day period, 90 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Luke Lee Dustin Prescott, 41, Duluth, burglary in the first degree (aid/abet), 71 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, eight days local confinement, eight days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,085.
