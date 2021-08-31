HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Tremaine Lydarius Felix, 20, Chisholm, tamper with motor vehicle-ride in/on-without owner permission, 30 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $135.
Joshua Scott Filas-Heinl, 20, Chisholm, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $135.
Peter Thomas Kaspari, 18, Eveleth, Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Deanne Niki Kline, 46, Hibbing, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Cody Allen Parson, 25, Saginaw, Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Cody Allen Parson, 25, Saginaw, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $110.
Kristina Elizabeth Caroen, 33, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $185.
Gross Misdemeanor
Bryce Michael Firth, 25, Grand Rapids, check foregery-offer/possess with intent to defraud, 365 days local confinement, 346 days stayed for two years, 19 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Adam Lee Johnson, 39, Hibbing, domestic assault-GM-subsequent violation, one year local confinement, 68 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Brock Wayne Potter, 31, Buhl, third degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 287 days stayed for two years, 78 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Felony
Daniel Joseph Erickson, 36, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for two years, 83 days local confinement, 83 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Thomas Michael Gilley, 27, Marble, criminal vehicular homicide-operate vehicle with negligence-under influence of controlled substance, 68 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $585.
Cole Alexander Heyn, 23, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 54 days local confinement, 54 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
