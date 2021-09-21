HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Shawn David Stark, 42, Chisholm, third-degree driving while impaired, two years supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for two years, total fees/fines $415.
Nicholas Tyler Farr, 29, Hibbing, Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $185.
Jacob William Michael, 21, Hoyt Lakes, traffic-DUI-fourth degree (.08 or more in two hours), one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $165.
Jade Elizabeth Pauna, 20, Hibbing, disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, one year probation to the court, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $135.
Candace Sherell Williams, 25, Hibbing, Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, one year probation to the court, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Tammy Eileen Otterness, 59, Chisholm, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Gross Misdemeanor
Gerald Donovan Towner II, 52, Buhl, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $420.
Jason Robert Hill, 48, Hibbing, damage to property-3rd degree-reduce value $501-$1,000, one year local confinement, 286 days stayed for two years, 79 days credit for time served, two years probation, total fees/fines $85.
Damian Harley Maher, 29, Faribault, Minnesota, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, one year credit for time served.
Kirbie Marie Glowaski, 36, Duluth, driving while impaired in the second degree (.08 within two hours), two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, total fees/fines, $615.
Mark Harley Hicks, 49, Chisholm, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol content .08 within two hours, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Felony
Jason Robert Hill, 48, Hibbing, threats of violence-reckless disregard risk, 21 months, St. Cloud Correctional Facility, 79 days local confinement, 79 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Damian Harley Maher, 29, Faribault, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 24 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $85.
Damian Harley Maher, 29, Faribault, Minnesota, theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent, 26 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
