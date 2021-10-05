HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Ryan Steven Garmaker, 55, Keewatin, trespass-occupy/enter dwelling/locked/posted building, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Bryan Theodore Moe, 35, Hibbing, assault-5th degree-inflict or attempt bodily harm, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 62 days stayed for one year, 28 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jon Richard Grabanski, 38, Hibbing, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 dys local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Frederick Duncan McDougall III, 26, Tower, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Kory James Callahan, 31, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 90 days local confinement, 24 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Dennis Alan Letsch, 57, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Tyler Jared Higgins, 28, Chisholm, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Gross Misdemeanor
Donald James Drewes Jr., 46, Babbitt, domestic assault-subsequent violation, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 337 days stayed for two years, 28 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jason Robert Smith, 29, Hibbing, assault on a peace officer in the fourth degree, one year local confinement, stayed for three months for two years, 36 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $500.
David Michael Lucachick, 66, Gheen, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Tammy Jo Scorich, 58, Mountain Iron, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Alexa Lee Koponen, 22, Hibbing, second-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Felony
Jane Lou Renskers, 61, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 13 months Shakopee Correctional Facility stayed for three years, two years & nine months supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,335.
Tyler Jared Higgins, 28, Chisholm, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $335.
