HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on misdemeanor and felony charges.

Misdemeanor

Jason Jurenic, Duluth, disorderly conduct, 90 days, credit for time served 90 days, total fines/fees $135.

Kevin Callahan, Hibbing, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, local confinement 10 days, stayed for 1 year, fine stayed for 1 year

Kevin Callahan, Hibbing, trespass, local confinement 10 days, stayed for 1 year, fine stayed for 1 year

Jason Hill, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, local confinement, 90 days, stayed for 1 year, supervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees $435.

Felony

Skyler Warren, Chisholm, damage to property-1st degree, commit to Commissioner of Corrections 21 months, total fines/fees $210.

Kevin Boppre, Hibbing, criminal sexual conduct-4th degree, local confinement 120 days or 160 days electronic monitor, supervised probation 4 years, total fines/fees $1,085.

