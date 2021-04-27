HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor charges.
Gross Misdemeanor
Samantha Koskela, Hibbing, 2nd degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-concentration .08 within 2 hours, 1 year local confinement, stay 275 days for 2 years, credit for time served 2 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees $1,105.
Samantha Koskela, 3rd degree driving while impaired, local confinement 365 days, stay 361 days for 2 years, credit for time served 4 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees $515.
Misdemeanor
Matthew Lind, Hibbing, traffic-driving after revocation, total fines/fees $85.
Matthew Lind, Hibbing, assault-domestic, local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for 2 years, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees $185.
Tyler Anderson, disorderly conduct, local confinement 30 days, stay for 30 days for 1 year, unsupervised probation 1 year, total fines/fees $185.
