HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony and misdemeanor charges:
Felony
Christopher Carlsen, Chisholm, criminal sexual conduct-3rd degree, commit to Commissioner of Corrections, St. Cloud, 48 months, stay for 5 years, supervised probation 5 years, local confinement 1 year, total fees/fines, $3,232.00.
Robert Maddaus, Cohasset, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, commit to Commissioner of Corrections, St. Cloud, 18 months, total fees, $135.00.
John Danner, Buhl, criminal sexual conduct-1st degree, commit to Commissioner of Corrections, St. Cloud, 144 months, total fees/fines, $135.00.
John Danner, Buhl, possess pornographic work-electronic, commit to Commissioner of Corrections, St. Cloud, 15 months, total fees/fines, $135.00.
Misdemeanor
Becky Jo Robinson, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, 1 year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines, $385.00.
Scott Filas, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, 90 days, stayed for 1 year, supervised probation 1 year, total fees/fines, $185.00.
Michael Broker, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, 90 days, stayed for one year, supervised probation 1 year, total fees/fines, $185.00.
Jessica Davey, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, 90 days stayed for 1 year, supervised probation 1 year, total fees/fines, $185.00.
