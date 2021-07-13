HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Paige Tori Betters, 26, Hibbing, theft, 30 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Travis Jay Fredrickson, 31, Hibbing, assault-5th degree-fear of bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $260.
Terrance Gary Hautala, 28, Andover, Minn., disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, total fees/fines $395.
Derek Allan Tamminen, 26, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Chase Parker Jackson Holman, 23, Orr, fleeing police officer, 45 days local confinement, total fees/fines $135.
Ashley Lee Jurek, 22, homeless, drugs-poss/sale hypo syringe/needle, 90 days local confinement, 54 days stayed for one year, 36 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Ashley Lee Jurek, 22, homeless, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 54 days stayed for one year, 36 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation.
Travis Scott Nylund, 37, Chisholm, fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Richard Jay Smith, 52, Chisholm, DWI-comb. any to alcohol/controlled subst./intoxicating subst., 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Gross Misdemeanor
Paul Lewis Mason, 42, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, one year local confinement, 331 days stayed for two years, 34 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Traveen Deshun Stringer, 27, Hibbing, domestic abuse; violates order for protection within 10 years of previous conviction, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $260.
Jammie Ann Haas, 53, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Felony
Susan Jean Geoffrey, 59, Chisholm, drugs-5th degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount of marijuana, one year & one day Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Paul Lewis Mason, 42, Hibbing, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 34 days local confinement, 34 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Colten Cory Salo, 23, Hibbing, burglary in the third degree (aid/abet-GOC), 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 71 days local confinement, 71 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
