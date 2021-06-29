HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
•••
Misdemeanor
Lexi Nicole Fillman, 20, Chisholm, disturb-disorderly conduct, 10 dyas local confinement, stayed for six months, total fees/fines $285.
Mauricio Jesus Castillo, 25, Hibbing, govt-obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer, 10 days local confinement, stayed for six months, total fees/fines $285.
Donald Francis Roybal Wakemup, 28, Orr, traffic-DWI-fourth-degree drive while impaired, two years supervised probation, 90 days local confinement 89 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, total fees/fines $410.
Adam Michael Colemer, 36, Chisholm, damage to property-4th degree-intentional damage-other circumstances, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $135.
Anthony Albert Mitrovich, 29, Chisholm, harassment; restraining order-violate restraining order, 90 days local confinement, 65 days stayed for one year, 25 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Joshua Joseph Julien, 36, Hibbing, obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Steven Michael Curtis, 35, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $810. Noah Tyrell Hawkins, 22, Virginia, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $410.
Gross Misdemeanor
John Raymond Boshey, 32, Tower, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 304 days stayed for two years, 61 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Romego Jewel Young, 40, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year local confinement, 345 days stayed for two years, 20 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Noah James Grummett, 24, Hibbing, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Charlene Elizabeth Hanson, 62, Angora, illegal transport of big game (aid/abet), two years unsupervised probation, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, total fees/fines $385.
Felony
John Raymond Boshey, 32, Tower, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 61 days local confinement, 61 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation.
Brock Howard Jensen, 24, Duluth, possession of heroin in the fifth degree, stay of imposition, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
