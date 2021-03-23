HIBBING DISTRICT COURT

HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.

Misdemeanor

Tina Morrison, disorderly conduct, local confinement 53 days, credit for time served 53 days.

Austin VonBrethorst, disorderly conduct, local confinement 72 days, credit for time served 72 days.

Gross Misdemeanor

Derek Morrison, driving while impaired in the 3rd degree, 1 year, stay 335 days for 2 years, credit for time served 26 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees, $515.

Austin VonBrethorst, 3rd degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within 2 hours, local confinement 1 year, stay 254 days for 2 years, credit for time served, 111 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees, $1,015.

Felony

Chantz Brown, possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree, commit to Commissioner of Corrections-St. Cloud, 19 months, stay for 3 years, 1 year credit for time served 102 days, supervised probation 3 years, total fines/fees, $135.

Tina Morrison, drugs-4thdegree sale-schedule 1, 2,3 but not marijuana, local confinement 35 days, credit for time served 35 days, supervised probation 3 years, total fines/fees, $135.

