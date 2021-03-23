HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Tina Morrison, disorderly conduct, local confinement 53 days, credit for time served 53 days.
Austin VonBrethorst, disorderly conduct, local confinement 72 days, credit for time served 72 days.
Gross Misdemeanor
Derek Morrison, driving while impaired in the 3rd degree, 1 year, stay 335 days for 2 years, credit for time served 26 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees, $515.
Austin VonBrethorst, 3rd degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within 2 hours, local confinement 1 year, stay 254 days for 2 years, credit for time served, 111 days, supervised probation 2 years, total fines/fees, $1,015.
Felony
Chantz Brown, possession of a controlled substance in the 5th degree, commit to Commissioner of Corrections-St. Cloud, 19 months, stay for 3 years, 1 year credit for time served 102 days, supervised probation 3 years, total fines/fees, $135.
Tina Morrison, drugs-4thdegree sale-schedule 1, 2,3 but not marijuana, local confinement 35 days, credit for time served 35 days, supervised probation 3 years, total fines/fees, $135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.