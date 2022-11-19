The Mesabi Tribune covered the Aug. 12, 2022, death of my cousin Joni Dahl, who was killed by a drunk driver in Embarrass.
That story continues: The press release from the St. Louis County Attorney’s office (Nov. 14, 2022) summarizes yesterday’s shocking sentence of probation for the drunk driver, Michael Kenneth Miller, given by the Hon. Robert C. Friday. He granted a “downward dispositional departure” requested by Mr. Miller’s attorney, which places Mr. Miller on probation rather than going to prison for Criminal Vehicular Homicide.
This is a blow to anyone who knew Joni (about 500 people attended her celebration of life at the Mt Iron Civic Center), and is an outrage to her family members. As the press release states, the presumptive sentence for someone like Mr. Miller, who had no criminal record, is four years in prison.
There is already much talk about this injustice on social media. What will Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and others who have lost loved ones to drunk drivers, think of this? Mr. Miller was significantly above double the alcohol limit. My cousin’s head was smashed so badly that her father wasn’t allowed to view her body. What is the message to drinkers about this lack of consequences for Criminal Vehicular Homicide? I’ll bet that others without criminal records who drove drunk and only crippled others have usually been given harsher sentences. Why did this man receive probation when others in similar circumstances have not? This morning I was told by Wade Backstrom of the St. Louis County Attorney’s office that the judge’s detailed signed order will be released today.
If Joni Dahl’s death and Michael Kenneth Miller’s hearing were worthy of stories in the Mesabi Tribune (as well as in Twin Cities and Duluth print and TV media), I believe that a follow-up about the sentence of probation rather than prison, is also worthy of being investigated and published.
