The Mesabi Tribune covered the Aug. 12, 2022, death of my cousin Joni Dahl, who was killed by a drunk driver in Embarrass.

That story continues: The press release from the St. Louis County Attorney’s office (Nov. 14, 2022) summarizes yesterday’s shocking sentence of probation for the drunk driver, Michael Kenneth Miller, given by the Hon. Robert C. Friday. He granted a “downward dispositional departure” requested by Mr. Miller’s attorney, which places Mr. Miller on probation rather than going to prison for Criminal Vehicular Homicide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments