HIBBING—The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team gave Floodwood all it could handle, but the Polar Bears came away with a 3-1, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 Section 7A semifinal contest victory Wednesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
At no time during the match did the No. 2 seeded Spartans ever let the No. 1 seeded Polar Bears run away with the match.
“I’m proud of how the girls played, and how they held themselves together for the match,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Jessica Noonan said. “They left it all out there.”
Floodwood coach Derek Hart knew the Spartans weren’t going away.
“We couldn’t shake them,” Hart said. “Every time we got a lead, we got a little tight, and they came after us, but we knew what we had to do, and we took care of it when we needed to.”
The Spartans showed Floodwood right away that they were serious about advancing into the 7A finals by taking that first set, coming from behind to do it.
“I though thought that was good,” Noonan said. “I thought we’d have the momentum going into the next game, but we started slow on serve receive.
“Their servers were good at placing the ball, and our passers were nervous in the second game.”
The Polars Bears didn’t like going down 1-0, but Hart said his team has been well-tested this season.
“We’ve gone through some big matches this year,” Hart said. “We played six top-10 teams this year. We’re playing good volleyball.
“We’re battle tested.”
Floodwood showed its poise in set two and tied the match 1-1.
“That was important because you can’t give all of the momentum to them,” Hart said. “I knew they were playing better volleyball.
“We stepped up when we needed to and did the right things.”
Floodwood couldn’t run away from Nashwauk-Keewatin in set three, but the Polar Bears held off a late Spartans rally to take that 2-1 lead.
Noonan knew it was going to be tough to come back from that deficit.
“Our serves weren’t going where we needed them to go,” Noonan said. “The same with our passes. That was our biggest weakness.
“We were a little bit nervous.”
The Polar Bears started playing with more consistency in those final two sets.
“We started passing better and distributing the ball,” Hart said. “We weren’t passing the ball well, which led our setter (Kylie Hart) to get frustrated.
“She can’t get frustrated because she’s the heart-and-soul of our team. When she gets off a little bit, it affects our hitters. She got back on track and went over 2,000 career set assists tonight.”
Floodwood will meet either Ely or South Ridge in the finals, which are set for Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.