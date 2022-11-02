HIBBING—The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School volleyball team gave Floodwood all it could handle, but the Polar Bears came away with a 3-1, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 Section 7A semifinal contest victory Wednesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

At no time during the match did the No. 2 seeded Spartans ever let the No. 1 seeded Polar Bears run away with the match.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments