HIBBING—All it took was a little patience.
The Hibbing High School baseball team fell behind 2-0 after a half inning, then used a seventh-inning rally to beat Proctor 4-3 Friday at the Mike Bugliosi Wood Bat Classic held at Al Nyberg Field.
Proctor had a 3-1 lead after five innings, scoring twice in the first inning on a two-run, two-out single by Tyler Berglund off starting Bluejacket pitcher Luke Nelson.
“Unfortunately, right on the script, we didn’t start well,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “We had a couple of pop flies we could have caught in the first inning. We had some errors and gave up two runs. We almost wiggled out of that inning.
“One of the biggest parts when you think about pitch count, instead of getting out of the inning in the low teens, it was in the 20s for our pitcher. It’s not only for fatigue, but in high school, there’s that pitch count. We bumped up toward that end of that, so tip your cap to Luke. He kept us in it. He battled. After that first inning, there was that lone run later. He gave us a good opportunity to win.”
Nelson settled in after that inning and didn’t allow another run until the Rails’ fifth when Blake Imhoff walked, stole second, took third on a fly ball, then scored on wild pitch.”
Hibbing, in the meantime, did score once in the first on an RBI single by Dane Mammenga, but Proctor starting pitcher Antrell Yoki, who is a seventh-grader, put up four-straight hitless innings before Beau Frider singled in the sixth.
“He had great composure,” Wetzel said. “He changed speeds. They’re a tough team. That’s why you saw it go down to the stretch. I’m proud of the kids for hanging in there. We had to scrape it, getting one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
“They showed good resiliency. We talked coming into the tournament that we have a ⅓ of our season left in the next week, and we have to start playing better baseball. We did today. That’s what gave us the opportunity to win down the stretch. Guys stepped up and made plays. I’m proud of the team.”
Proctor got its lead-off hitter on the seventh, which ended Nelson’s night.
Mammenga came in and retired the next three batters to keep it a one-run game.
“I said it going into the seventh that the nice thing about playing at home is you can walk-off,” Wetzel said. “Fortunately, we were able to today.”
The rally started with a walk to Jack Bautch. He was sacrificed to second, then Ethan Eskeli reached on an error, which scored Bautch to tie the game.
Nathan Maki walked to put runners on first and second, then Kody Birmes reached on a fielder’s choice ground ball to put runners on first and third with two out.
Frider came to the plate and delivered a ground ball between shortstop and third to bring in the winning run.
“In the last week, we’ve been talking about when it’s your turn, you have to step up,” Wetzel said. “The bottom of the order did exactly what we needed them to. We were able to put a ball in play that made them make some plays, and they didn’t on that one (the error).
“Getting to the top of the order, Beau drove the ball into the gap. It felt good to see that happen. Traditionally, we like to run a lot of seniors out on this Friday night game. We were able to start all five of our seniors that are healthy. We told them before the game, ‘Hey seniors, you have to make some things happen.’ We did.”
Nelson finished with a three-hitter over six innings of work. He struck out six and walked four. Mammenga fanned two in his inning of work.
Yoki allowed two hits in 6.1 innings of work. He struck out four and walked four. Wyatt Mineheine tossed .1 innings, giving up one hit.
Frider had two hits in the game. He got the lone hit in the Roseau game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.