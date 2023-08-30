Late Models: (1979) Leon Plank, (1980); Pete Parker, (1981) Jeff Hinkemeyer, (1982); Tom Nesbitt, (1983); Red Steffen, (1984) Bob Gherardi, (1985) Steve Laursen, Mitch Johnson, (1986) Rick Egersdorf, (1987) Steve Laursen, Rick Aukland, (1988) Tom Nesbitt, Tom Nesbitt, (1989) Tom Nesbitt, (1990) Brent Laursen, Harry Hanson, (1991) Rick Egersdorf, Steve Egersdorf, (1992) Rick Aukland, Rick Aukland, (1993) Mike Chamernick, Rick Egersdorf, (1994) Rick Aukland, (1995) Joel Cryderman, Rick Egersdorf, (1996) Jimmy Mars, MitchJohnson, (1997) Pat Doar, Steve Egersdorf, (1998) Steve Laursen, Rick Egersdorf, (1999) Steve Laursen, Steve Laursen, (2000) Pete Wohlers, Hank Berry, (2001) Brady Smith, Mitch Johnson, (2002) Darrell Nelson, Rick Egersdorf, (2003) HarryHanson, Brian Strand, (2004) Darrell Nelson, (2005) Joel Cryderman, Pat Doar, (2006) Mitch Johnson, John Kaanta, (2007) Steve Vesel, Harry Hanson, (2008)Pat Doar, Steve Laursen, (2009) Gregg Hill, Jake Redetzke, (2010) John Kaanta, Pat Doar (2011) Tom Waseleski Jr., Brady Smith (2012) Justin Fegers, BradySmith (2013) Brady Smith; (2104) Jake Redetzke, Brady Smith; (2015) Rained out; (2016) Harry Hanson, Jake Redetzke; (2017) Jeff Provinzino, John Kaanta; (2018) Kyle Peterlin, Pat Doar; (2019) Kyle Peterlin, Pat Doar; (2020) Pat Doar; Pat Doar; (2021) Darrell Nelson; Jay Kintner; (2022) Darrell Nelson; Pat Doar;
Modifieds: (1990) Bruce Niemi, Steve Vesel, (1991) Ron Jones, Rick Aukland,(1992) Brad Hanson, Ron Jones, (1993) Mike Chamernick, (1995) Jeff Spacek, Ron Schriener, (1996) Rich Loftus, Jeff Ruzich, (1997) Darrell Nelson, Don Copp,(1998) Jeff Marshall, Eric Pembmer, (1999) Pat Doar, Jerry Hartman, (2000) Brent Prochnow, Alan Olafson, (2001) Kelly Estey, Bob Broking, (2002) Kelly Estey, Danny Pierce, (2003) Brad Hanson, Brad Hanson, (2004) Kelly Estey, (2005) JoeyJensen, Dave Cain, (2006) Dave Cain, Joey Jensen, (2007) Craig Thatcher, Kelly Estey, (2008) Robby Bunkelman, Joey Jensen, (2009) Craig Thatcher, Greg Chesley, (2010) Tim Jackson, Bill Byholm (2011) Dave Cain, Kelly Estey (2012) Brandon Jensen, Dave Cain (2013) Trent Follmer; (2014) Kelly Estey, Darrell Nelson; (2015) Rained out; (2016) Jeremy Nelson, Steve Stuart; (2017) Johnny Broking, Andy Davey; (2018) Bob Broking, Jody Bellefeuille; (2019) Jeremy Nelson, Johnny Broking; (2020) Al Uotinen, Shane Sabrask; (2021) Skeeter Estey; Skeeter Estey; (2022) Skeeter Estey; Shane Sabraski;
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.