CHISHOLM—Chisholm High School cross country coach Don LaLonde will be retiring after the season, but he sure got a good going away present.
That’s because LaLonde is getting one runner to state—seventh-grader Olivia Pascuzzi, who will take part in the State Class A Meet, which gets underway at noon today at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Pascuzzi is only 12-years-old, but she runs like a veteran.
“She earned it by working hard,” LaLonde said. “She’s a joy to coach. If I ask her to run four miles, she’ll run five.”
According to LaLonde, Pascuzzi is only scratching the surface on what kind of runner she could become.
“As the season went on, she figured it out more and more,” LaLonde said. “Serena Sullivan told me she’s figuring it out. It took her a while to figure out how to run at the high-school level, so she could finish a race.
“She’d be in first place after a mile, then she would die. It was good for her to start listening when I told her something. She has figured out how to pace herself. It took a while to do that.”
Pascuzzi is a quick learner, but the fact that she like to work at her craft helps, too.
“I worked a little bit over the summer, but I wasn’t sure how I was going to do this year,” Pascuzzi said. “It was good. It took a while to figure it out. I was going out too fast, so I had to slow down my pace.
“I was trying to get out in front, and trying to stay in front of people. More toward the end of the season, I was running better. At sections, I went out slower, stayed in the middle and finished in the same spot rather than dropping in my race.”
As Pascuzzi started progressing as a varsity runner, LaLonde could only imagine what was in store for her this season.
“I started to think that maybe she could do this,” LaLonde said.
When Pascuzzi crossed the finish line, she became the first girl to advance to state in years. The last boy to go to state was Adam Stainiger in the late 1990s. That was one year before LaLonde took over the head-coaching duties.
Now, Pascuzzi will be experiencing the bright lights at state.
LaLonde figures there will be at least 160 runners at the starting line, so how will Pascuzzi respond?
“I’ll be nervous,” Pascuzzi said. “If I can run my best, I’ll do OK. Hopefully, I can run like I usually do. The amount of runners won’t scare me, but I heard there’s going to be a lot of them there.
“It can be scary, but I’m hoping to get into the top 20. I’m young, so if I don’t get into the top 20, I have a lot more years to do better.”
LaLonde would like to see Pascuzzi finish in the top third of the state.
“That would be a boost for her experience,” LaLonde said. “She’ll be that much better off next year.”
As for LaLonde, Pascuzzi is honored to be his first female runner to advance to state in his career.
“That’s cool,” Pascuzzi said. “He’s excited to get to go to state one last time. I’m honored and happy to be able to do that. I had a good coach and good teammates that have helped me.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.