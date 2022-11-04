chisholm girls xc pascuzzi

Chisholm seventh-grader Olivia Pascuzzi will be competing at the State Class A Cross Country Meet in Northfield today.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

CHISHOLM—Chisholm High School cross country coach Don LaLonde will be retiring after the season, but he sure got a good going away present.

That’s because LaLonde is getting one runner to state—seventh-grader Olivia Pascuzzi, who will take part in the State Class A Meet, which gets underway at noon today at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

