CHISHOLM—In most games, the Chisholm High School girls basketball team has a distinct advantage in the post.
Both Tresa Baumgard and Olivia Hutchings are an intimidating force in the paint, both on the scoring and rebounding side of things.
So before the game, South Ridge coach Brad Olesiak challenged his post players, Mercedes Lawrence and Kaitaia Klemetsen to stand their ground against Baumgard and Hutchings.
Lawrence and Klemetsen did that and more, combining for 29 points and holding the Bluestreaks’ duo to 22 points as the Panthers cruised to a 73-41 victory over Chisholm Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court.
Olesiak couldn’t have asked for more from his two post players.
“They’re (Baumgard and Hutchings) tough, so I challenged both my bigs,” Olesiak said. “I said, ‘These are two of the better bigs in the area, and if you can hold your own, we’ll be fine.’ I thought they did.
“I’m proud of them. Early in the season, we’ve been weak inside, but we’re getting better and better. That’s what we’ve been working on. The team played well. It’s a tough place to play. It was a good game.”
It also helped that South Ridge raced out to an 11-0 lead led by Svea Snickers, who had eight points during the run.
That was a refreshing change for Olesiak and his team,.
“That was huge,” Olesiak said. “We played with a lot of momentum. When we get down, we struggle, which most teams do. It was big because we have been getting down. Against Cromwell, we were down 11-2.
“Against Esko, we were down 8-0. It’s frustrating. This is totally different from what we’ve been doing lately. It was a nice change.”
Nothing was going right for the Bluestreaks, both on offense and defense.
“We’ve been struggling our last couple of games,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “We’re not working together as a team on offense. We were slow on defense. That instinct to want to win, to play defense where the other team doesn’t get to score, they didn’t have that tonight.
“They didn’t have that in our last game. We have to figure out how to get that back again.”
The Panthers took a 43-17 lead into halftime, but Olesiak expected Chisholm to have that one run to get itself back into the game.
Only South Ridge didn’t buckle. The Panthers stayed true to form and never let the Bluestreaks back into the game.
“I always think that,” Olesiak said. “I told them last year that I think we had a lead, but it’s never over. It’s a game of momentum. I told them at the half that those first five minutes were important, so let’s go.
“We got a little flat-footed, and girls got hesitant that were normally left wide open. I told them, ‘Shoot it girls.’ They did. It was a good win for our girls.”
Chisholm was never able to get out of the funk it was in.
“It didn’t seem like we were doing a lot of the little things right,” Pioske said. “We always talk about boxing out, no matter what, every-single time. We’re forgetting to box out, then we’re not in position.
“We’re throwing up too many bad shots. Our shot selection was not good. Our shooting percentage was poor, especially from the outside. Even if you play good defense, if you can’t come down and score, you’re never going to win that game.”
Snickers finished 17 points, and Rylee Young had 12 for South Ridge.
“We have balance,” Olesiak said. “We’ve had five and even six girls in double figures off and on this year. We have some girls that score, and other girls stepped up. That’s what I’m most proud of.
“Anyone can step up and lead us on any given night.”
The Bluestreaks were led by Baumgard with 20 points. Hannah Kne added 14.
SR 43 30—73
CHS 17 24—41
South Ridge: Kaija Snickers 5, Rylee Young 12, Svea Snickers 17, Kaitaia Klemetsen 18, Mercedes Lawrence 11, Adella Olesiak 8.
Chisholm: Lola Huhta 2, Hannah Kne 4, Amanda Bjortomt 3, Olivia Hutchings 2, Tresa Baumgard 20.
Total Fouls: South Ridge 17; Chisholm 26; Fouled Out: Lawrence, Huhta, Bjortomt, Hutchings; Free Throws: South Ridge 23-39; Chisholm 9-18; 3-pointers: Kaija Snickers, Young, Svea Snickers, Klemetsen, Kne, Bjortomt.
Boys Basketball
Wrenshall 61,
Greenway 48
COLERAINE—Carter Woodall led four Wren players in double figures as Wrenshall beat the Raiders at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Tuesday.
Woodall had 15 points, followed by AJ Olesen with 14, Uriah Loucks 11 and Wes Ward 10.
Stephen McGee had 13 points to pace Greenway. Gage Olson had 12.
WHS 31 30—61
GHS 23 25—48
Wrenshall: Carter Woodall 15, AJ Olesen 14, Wes Ward 10, Uriah Loucks 11, Juday Sjodin 3, Peyton Johnson 8.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 2, Tyler Swedeen 3, Jeremy Huff-Metso 8, Gage Olson 12, Stephen McGee 13, Ethan Eiden 8, John Hagstrom 2.
Total Fouls: Wrenshall 8; Greenway 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Wrenshall 5-11; Greenway 0-5; 3-pointers: Woodall 3, Olesen, Loucks, Johnson, Sweden, McGee.
Girls Hockey
Section 7A
Moose Lake Area 4,
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
MOOSE LAKE—Malea Jerry had 32 saves to record the shutout as the Rebels beat the Bluejackets in the Section 7A quarterfinal contest Tuesday at Riverside Arena.
With the loss, Hibbing/Chisholm ends its season with a 7-19 mark, scoring only three goals in its last eight games.
The Bluejackets were shutout five times in that stretch, so goal scoring was an issue.
“It was a good playoff game,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “We felt that the team had a great effort the whole game, right up to the final buzzer. We left it on the ice.
“We had many good scoring opportunities, but we couldn’t find a way to put the puck away, which is something that has hurt us the whole year.”
Moose Lake Area got a goal from Megan Hattenberger at 12:48 of the first period, then at 4:07 of the second period, Sandra Ribich found the back of the net.
In the third period, the Rebels got goals from Hallie Klavu at 1:19, and Gracie Hartl at 3:26.
Bluejacket goalie Grace McDowell had 26 saves.
HC 0 0 0—0
MLA 1 1 2—4
First Period — 1. MLA, Megan Hattenberger (Mackenzie Hoffman, Katie Metzer), 12:48.
Second Period — 2. MLA, Sandra Ribich (Gracie Hartl), pp, 4:07.
Third Period — 3. MLA, Hallie Klavu (Ribich, Jorja Jusczak), 1:19; 4. MLA, Hartl (Klavu), 3:26.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Grace McDowell 8-9-9—26; Moose Lake Area, Malea Jerry 6-13-13—32.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2; Moose Lake Area 2-4.
