HIBBING—In two meetings with South Ridge this season, the Chisholm High School girls basketball team has 85 points.
Unfortunately for the Bluestreaks, the Panthers have rolled up 153 points including an 80-44 victory during a Section 7A quarterfinal contest Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena to end Chisholm’s season.
The Bluestreaks didn’t match up well with South Ridge this season.
“They’re a good team,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “They have a couple of amazing players with (Svea) Snickers and (Adella) Olesiak. They’re consistent with their shots. We were missing everything. We can’t win games without that (shooting) percentage.
“I’m sure our shooting percentage is low. Tresa (Baumgard) had a tough time. Usually, she does better than that. Usually, when she gets the ball on the block, she scores. She had a tough time, and Hannah (Kne) struggled in the first half. She came alive in the second half, shooting much better.”
Baumgard and Olivia Hutchings both had rough days against the Panthers Mercedes Lawrence and Kaitaia Klementsen. Lawrence only had eight points and Klementsen two, but it was their defense and ability to rebound that kept the Bluestreak duo off balance.
“We match up well with them, I feel,” South Ridge coach Brad Olesiak said. “Their bigs are way above average, but our bigs match up, and our guards are above average. I’m proud of the way they played.
“We were unselfish and we ran the court. It’s match ups. We didn’t match up well with Ely. They took it to us, spreading us out and making our bigs play for it. We match up well with them.”
The difference was from the outside.
Snickers had 33 points, and Olesiak 20. Rylee Young chipped in with 12.
South Ridge was hitting on all cylinders.
“When we do that, it’s fun to watch,” Olesiak said. “We’ve done it a few times this year, but we’re not consistent. When we start hitting on all cylinders, and our other ones step up, we’re a tough team.
“I told them that once they go inside and pass it back out, your percentage goes way high. You don’t have time to think about it. It’s natural. It’s coming from the inside. We’ve been working on it, and they’ve been getting better. We didn’t have it at all last year. The percentage of shots are high.”
Nothing went right for the Bluestreaks in the first half.
“We had some mental breakdowns,” Pioske said. “I had to pull some girls out and talk them through it.”
The Panthers took a 48-22 lead into halftime, then they came out with a 24-10 run to start the second half to all but seal the deal.
“I said in the first five minutes we needed to take it to them and break their will,” Olesiak said. “We aren’t a good, patient team. When we go into a stall, we end up turning the ball over.
“I told them, ‘Girls, just try to get a little better shot, but we’re not stalling because that’s not our game,’ When we get on our heels, we don’t play good ball. We kept it up, with Adella and Rylee running the court and our bigs rebounding.”
Kne started to heat up the second half, hitting four 3-pointers and finishing with 23 points, but it was too little, too late for Chisholm.
“In the second half, the biggest thing was to keep their heads up, stay positive, stay confident and keep shooting the ball,” Pioske said. “We needed to do a better job boxing out. We changed our press to see if we could rattle them with that. We did a few things differently, and some of it worked.
“Year after year, it’s South Ridge that gives us trouble. They’re a good team. They have a good coaching staff. They’re disciplined. I give them a lot of credit. They out-played us. They deserved that win. When you get into such a big gap of being behind at the half, it’s hard to come back from.”
CHS 22 22—44
SR 48 32—80
Chisholm: Lola Huhta 2, Destiny Schmitz 6, Hannah Kne 23, Amanda Bjortomt 6, Olivia Hutchings 2, Tresa Baumgard 5.
South Ridge: Kaija Snickers 2, Rylee Young 12, Svea Snickers 33, Kaitaia Klemetsen 2, Mercedes Lawrence 8, Adella Olesiak 20, Lainee Olson 2, Morgan Dertinger 1.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 20; South Ridge 13; Fouled Out: Bjortomt, Hutchings; Free Throws: Chisholm 6-11; South Ridge 8-21; 3-pointers: Kne 4, Young 3, Svea Snickers 2, Olesiak 3.
Cromwell-Wright 53,
Floodwood 23
HIBBING—Emmaleigh Olesiak had 15 points as the Cardinals advanced into the 7A semifinals with the victory over the Polar Bears Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Isabella Anderson had 11 points for Cromwell-Wright, and Bryanna Foster finished with nine.
Kenzie Kiminski had eight points to pace Floodwood. Nakaiyah Nimene had six points.
FHS 8 15—23
CW 22 31—53
Floodwood: Nakaiyah Nimene 6, Sadie Kiminski 4, Alice Irvine 2, Kylie Hart 2, Kenzie Kiminski 8, Aussie Arro 2.
Cromewell-Wright: Bryanna Foster 9, Sierra Anderson 6, Marissa Dahl 8, Emmaleigh Olesiak 15, Sasxha Korpela 4, Mya Gronner 2, Isabella Anderson 11.
Total Fouls: Floodwood 6; Cromwell-Wright 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Floodwood 2-4; Cromwell-Wright 5-7; 3-pointers: Foster, Dahl 2, Olesiak 5.
