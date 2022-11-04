Have you ever been in a situation where you knew that you were outside of your comfort zone? That in that moment you were being stretched, a tinge of fear and an odd comfort of confidence ensuring that you are exactly where you are supposed to be. Your mind racing, heart pumping, brain realizing that this moment has the potential to change your life OR someone else’s even in your discomfort?
Let’s talk about our comfort zones. They are just that, comfortable. We become accustomed to our comfort zones, and without realizing it, we become lethargic and routine instead of obedient.
In Hebrews 13:11-13, the bible talks Jewish culture and religious tradition pertaining to the] sacrifice for sin. When a priest would bring in an animal as a sacrifice for sin, the bodies for the animals were burned outside the camp. Also outside the camp were those considered unclean lepers, adulterers, outsiders, etc. Only the priest was permitted inside the holy place, leaving the messiness outside. But as you continue in the passage it talks about how Jesus went outside the comfort zone that had been established for the Jews. He suffered and died for the sake of everyone and made it possible for all of us to experience eternal life. Jesus saw that this system inside the zone, inside the temple, would never account for the need that was present in the life of all humanity.
For Jesus to get you and me to the “set apart” state he was sent to achieve, he couldn’t live inside of the comfort of the system that was set up. He had to go outside the camp, where all the mess was. Here Jesus showed us a big truth. True sacrifice never happens inside of our comfort zones. It is outside of our comfort zones where we find ourselves truly capable of sacrifice. It goes on in verse 13 to say “So let us go out to him, outside the camp, and bear the disgrace he bore.” We need to understand this cozy place we have created for ourselves, hinders our ability to truly get to a place to impact a life.
Outside the zone can be messy, embarrassing, and difficult to look at. It’s uncomfortable.
But when we leave our need for comfort, we develop our desire for Jesus. It’s in those
moments of discomfort, we are reminded of what faith in Jesus looks like and He has the opportunity to show up.
When you go to where Jesus is, you will find yourself unbelievably uncomfortable, but
uncommonly confident in His presence. He has not given us a spirit of fear, but of love,
power, and a sound mind (2 Timothy 1:7). When we go to Jesus, He equips us with the
ability to step outside of that comfort zone and see things through his eyes.
I encourage you to step outside that zone. Invite that coworker to church, confront the
person you have been at odds with, or get involved in your community to reach those in need. Jesus left his comfort zone first so that He could be the example that we follow as believers in Christ.
