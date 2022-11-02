The Zup’s board of directors would like to respond to numerous negative comments made about us by Minnesota Senate candidate Grant Hauschild. As president of the company, I am wondering why Mr. Hauschild continues to attack a business in northeast Minnesota that has been selling groceries for the past 106 years.

Andrea Zupancich may share the same last name and be married to one of our board members, but she does not make decisions for Zup’s Incorporated. Mr. Hauschild’s attacks against her make as much sense as attacking me based on a decision my wife makes at the business she runs. I don’t know how they do things in North Dakota but in northern Minnesota we don’t attack someone for something their spouse does.

