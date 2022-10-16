When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, American women lost their protection under the U.S. Constitution when it comes to privacy in reproductive decisions. It is now more important than ever that here in Minnesota we protect medical freedom by electing lawmakers who trust women to make our own choices about our own bodies.
I researched our local candidates for Minnesota State Senate to determine their stance on this important issue. Rob Farnsworth, the Republican candidate for Senate District 7, states that he would like us to “stop engaging in debate on choice” altogether and instead just accept that life begins at conception. This lines up with the Minnesota Republican Party platform, adopted in 2022, that calls for “establishing personhood at the time of conception” without any exceptions for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother.
Farnsworth believes that from the moment an Iron Range woman becomes pregnant, she should lose her ability to make her own medical decisions. In fact, according to his own words, he doesn’t even want us to debate whether we should have a choice in the matter. Farnsworth’s position is dangerous, insulting, and an extreme government overreach. Iron Range women are perfectly capable of making their own decisions about their own bodies without interference by Farnsworth or any other politician.
Ben DeNucci, the DFL candidate for Senate District 7, is endorsed by Pro-Choice Minnesota and he trusts Iron Range women to make our own medical decisions. DeNucci will carry on the tradition of Senator Tomassoni, who also trusted us with those decisions.
Keep Mr. Farnsworth out of our doctor’s offices. Please support Ben DeNucci on November 8, 2022 to maintain medical freedom for Iron Range women and families.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.