When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, American women lost their protection under the U.S. Constitution when it comes to privacy in reproductive decisions. It is now more important than ever that here in Minnesota we protect medical freedom by electing lawmakers who trust women to make our own choices about our own bodies.

I researched our local candidates for Minnesota State Senate to determine their stance on this important issue. Rob Farnsworth, the Republican candidate for Senate District 7, states that he would like us to “stop engaging in debate on choice” altogether and instead just accept that life begins at conception. This lines up with the Minnesota Republican Party platform, adopted in 2022, that calls for “establishing personhood at the time of conception” without any exceptions for rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother.

