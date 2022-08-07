Our Iron Range is rich with resources, beauty, and involved people like those who are running in the August 9th PRIMARY election. Thanks to them all. NOW WE MUST ALL GET OUT AND VOTE!

I follow Iron Range politics and am proud to be a part of our area, but I must share my short history of living on the Cuyuna Range as a kid. Mining was King on the Cuyuna Range until I was 13; suddenly, our world collapsed! The mines shut down! Hundreds of families exited from our area – those who worked at the mines and hundreds of others who worked in related fields.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments