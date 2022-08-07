Our Iron Range is rich with resources, beauty, and involved people like those who are running in the August 9th PRIMARY election. Thanks to them all. NOW WE MUST ALL GET OUT AND VOTE!
I follow Iron Range politics and am proud to be a part of our area, but I must share my short history of living on the Cuyuna Range as a kid. Mining was King on the Cuyuna Range until I was 13; suddenly, our world collapsed! The mines shut down! Hundreds of families exited from our area – those who worked at the mines and hundreds of others who worked in related fields.
I tell you this because I hope our mines never shut down, but if it could happen in Cuyuna, could it happen in our area? Are we diversifying? Let’s look at electing proactive leaders in our elections – leaders who will broaden our vision for the area. Leaders who support ORE AND MORE!
In the past months, I have gotten to know Kim Kotonias McLaughlin who has been out door knocking and getting her name known as a new candidate to state politics. You’ve probably already met her at your door. She is a champion for youth, the future and education as seen with her membership on Hibbing School Board.
Kim has the brilliance, stamina, and courage to fight to support our mining, but also to embrace and FIGHT FOR ECONOMIC DIVERSITY to help our Range, our environment, our economy and mostly our children face the uncertainties of a changing world.
It is refreshing to see newcomers get their names, ideas and enthusiasm out to the public. Thank you Kim for running in the Senate 7 August 9th primary! KUDOS TO YOU!
