I am writing today to show my support for St. Louis County Sheriff candidate, Chad Walsh, and I want to explain my reasoning.
Recently, Gordon Ramsay asked to speak at the monthly meeting of the Iron Range Republican Party. We were pleased to offer him time to introduce himself, elaborate on his experiences and then take some questions. One would think that with 30 years of law enforcement experience, mostly with the Duluth Police Dept., Mr. Ramsay would have more to offer the citizens of this county. He understands community policing, which I will grant him, but things like the Bill of Rights or even the dangerous precedent that has been set in Canada these past several months regarding its citizens and their rights are completely oblivious to Gordon. When asked about protecting citizens rights if a (tyrannical) government came after them, he fell flat saying he would follow the law and our folks could (presumably) would be denied their rights.
This last point is the specific subject matter where Chad Walsh has a great deal of appeal over the other two candidates. Chad understands and embraces the fact that the sheriff is elected by the people and works for the people – beholden only to them – not a mayor or council, not the Governor or Legislature, but THE PEOPLE. Mr. Walsh is also impressive in that he can cite our U.S. Constitution on many subject areas, making people keenly aware that without it we would not have a country, let alone be a free people. And with what’s happened across our state and country these past two years we need a sheriff that’s willing to stand up for everyone’s God-Given-Rights!
As to Jason Lukovsky the current undersheriff: if you want more of the same in St. Louis County, then he’s your guy. If you want real change and a fresh perspective, outsider experience that is broad and dedicated, then vote for Chad Walsh. Chad is veteran, ex-military police, a union member, business owner, police officer, dedicated father and fierce advocate of our citizens and their rights.
