We all try to educate ourselves around who is running and what their positions are. What in that candidate’s background can prepare them for what’s to come? How have they voted in the past? Are they willing to work across the divides of party and place?
Which brings me to the race for the 8th congressional. This is about one of the most diverse places of ideas, of industries, and of priorities that one can find. Which makes our district a testing ground for the entire country.
Personally, I believe we all have a massive decision to make in the upcoming election. Are we going to elect someone like Pete Stauber, who represents, very well I might add, the views and values of the Far Right? Or are we going to send someone to DC that really understands what it’s like to work on today’s most challenging problems. Healthcare costs, government overreach and privacy, infrastructure, public safety, keeping our promises to older generations, and maintaining a way of life that blends quality of life and concern for the environment.
The last four years, Congressman Stauber’s record has been outstandingly awful when it comes to supporting these issues. He’s voted for big tax breaks for the ultra rich and multinational corporations at the expense of workers and of the environment, cutting programs for the middle class and working class families while raising taxes on those same groups, and consistently underfunding schools and infrastructure projects.
Which brings me to what he’s for…Guns. He has damn near a 100% voting record from the NRA, the Gun Owners of America, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation. I challenge each one of us to take a good look at what we value.
I’m proudly voting for Jen Schultz and I ask everybody to join me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.