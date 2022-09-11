Not long ago, I became aware of a problem regarding how nursing home residents were sometimes being charged for services they may not be receiving and they were ineligible for a review and adjustment of those charges until their next scheduled quarterly assessment. The dollar amounts could be significant whether they were paid privately or by a government entity.

I wrote to elected state officials in an attempt to change the law. While each office responded, only Representative Dave Lislegard and Senator Jennifer Schultz put together a bill subsequently signed into law by Governor Walz effective July 1, 2021 to correct this long standing problem.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments