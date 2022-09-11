Not long ago, I became aware of a problem regarding how nursing home residents were sometimes being charged for services they may not be receiving and they were ineligible for a review and adjustment of those charges until their next scheduled quarterly assessment. The dollar amounts could be significant whether they were paid privately or by a government entity.
I wrote to elected state officials in an attempt to change the law. While each office responded, only Representative Dave Lislegard and Senator Jennifer Schultz put together a bill subsequently signed into law by Governor Walz effective July 1, 2021 to correct this long standing problem.
When I thanked Representative Lislegard he simply stated “That’s my job.’’
I was very impressed by Representative Lislegard for in the overall scheme of things the problem I had put before him might seem somewhat insignificant. However, Representative Lislegard actually did something about it and his fine staff kept me informed of each step along the way.
Politically I have become what I consider very conservative over the years but I may not agree with everything either party puts forth or tries to accomplish. I keep an open mind and look at each candidate individually to determine their worthiness for elected office. I was, and am, very impressed with Representative Dave Lislegard and he will have my vote.
