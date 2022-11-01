Taconite from the Iron Range powers America’s economy, underpins national security and provides the raw material for countless products essential for everyday life.
Miners here produce millions of tons of taconite each year, and those numbers will only grow as President Joe Biden’s initiatives to overhaul the nation’s infrastructure and rebuild supply chains require even greater amounts of iron ore.
But rich mineral resources alone do not account for northeastern Minnesota’s prosperous past and bright future. It’s worker solidarity that really sustains the Iron Range.
For generations, miners represented by the United Steelworkers (USW) have stood together to secure the strong contracts enabling them to build middle-class lives and vibrant communities.
Sadly, anti-worker candidates like Andrea Zupancich put all of that in jeopardy.
Zupancich, who’s running for the District 3 state Senate seat, has refused to take a stand against the destructive right-to-work (RTW) laws that corporations and other pro-business forces continually try to ram through state legislatures.
She had the opportunity in a recent interview to unequivocally repudiate these laws, which gut unions, weaken workers’ voices and send communities into decline. Instead, she said she couldn’t “give a flat-out yes or no” position on them.
That’s a slap in the face to the mining families she’s asking to vote for her. Miners expect their elected officials to passionately champion worker power, which delivers the family-sustaining wages that union members use to buy houses, like the ones Zupancich’s real estate agency sells, and patronize local businesses, including the grocery store chain her husband co-owns.
Miners expect their representatives to zealously safeguard the solidarity that produces the quality health insurance integral to the region’s well-being and also funds the schools, parks and other amenities contributing to the area’s high quality of life.
And miners expect local officials to come down firmly on the side of collective action that’s even strong enough to fortify the Iron Range for the future. The USW’s new, four-year agreement with Cleveland-Cliffs not only further enhances wages and benefits, for example, but requires the company to make crucial capital investments in its mining operations—upgrades miners demanded to lay a foundation for continued competitiveness and growth. USW members who work at U.S. Steel’s mines continue to stand strong in a fight for a fair, forward-looking contract of their own.
Instead of supporting this path forward, Zupancich would bite the hand that feeds her.
Workers in states with RTW laws earn significantly lower wages than their counterparts elsewhere in the country. They’re also less likely to have health insurance and pension plans. States with these laws spend less on education, dragging down the prospects of the generations to come.
Residents of states with RTW laws experience more poverty as well as higher infant mortality and lower life expectancy. And by weakening workers’ voices, RTW laws lead to more deaths on the job. A Harvard University professor linked RTW to a 14.2 percent increase in workplace fatalities nationwide between 1992 and 2016.
Only diehard advocates of union strength can truly represent the Iron Range. In refusing to renounce RTW laws, Zupancich thumbed her nose at thousands of union members and showed her unfitness for public office.
Emil Ramirez, Director of USW District 11, leads tens of thousands of union members in Minnesota and eight other states. He chaired the USW’s successful negotiations with Cleveland-Cliffs mines and sits on the committee negotiating with U.S. Steel.
