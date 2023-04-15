“Thank you all for your prayers, inquiries, gifts and food. I couldn’t do this without the support I have from the loved ones around me. Love you all, Carrie,” she wrote on her CaringBridge page.
That’s Carrie Spollar Bajda, ever upbeat, as she meets the challenges of cancer head-on. When I think of Carrie, I picture the banner displayed at Eveleth-Gilbert High School—ATTITUDE IS EVERYTHING.
As a high school student, Carrie worked at the Gilbert IGA, and she impressed me with her personable nature and her willingness to help. She had that ever-present smile, and still does.
And she has a sense of humor, as evidenced by comments she posted on her CaringBridge page over the past two years, along with news of her cancer and the treatments she was receiving.
“The cancer is back, it metastasized into my right lung. That is the usual place head and neck cancer seems to relocate most often. Other places are the lymph nodes and the bones.
“Today we met with my oncologist and the treatment she suggested we try is called immunotherapy, which is medicine given intravenously to improve your immune system’s ability to identify and destroy cancer cells. There are also other options to try if this isn’t working. If it is, I could be doing this for years.
“Out of the seven or so side effects, I hope to have loss of appetite as my big one. For someone who has very limited taste or smell sense, I sure like to eat.”
Carrie displayed that same positive attitude when telling of losing her hair to chemotherapy treatments. “Yesterday was exactly two weeks to the day since I started chemo, as expected the hair started falling out. I didn’t want it in my bed or in anyone’s food, so I talked the kids into having a free-for-all on it. I love the feeling of a baldish head, and now getting ready will be even faster than before. The positive thing is that I know the chemo is working. Eventually it will grow again, but until then I can save the ozone layer with a few less squirts of hair spray. P.S. I have a bag of hair in case anyone wants it for their garden. I think it keeps critters away.”
So very many people are wishing her all best. Carrie has a milestone to celebrate—she turns 50 on April 24. Happy Birthday, Carrie! Attitude is everything.
