Arleigh Birk’s daughter Lois Dunne of Pennock, Minnesota, was unable to attend the Pearl Harbor remembrance, of the Japanese attack and of Arleigh, held December 7 in Gilbert.
So she sent this message to the VFW honor guard and to others who would attend: “Thank you for celebrating the life and legacy of my Dad on this December 7, Pearl Harbor Day. Dad would want everyone to never forget what happened that day. It was a day and the start of World War II that he and many other veterans lived through. And it was a day and a war that many others gave their lives for. It is a day to remember that freedom was bought and is sustained and defended with a price. Thank you to all veterans who have served our country. May we never take that service for granted.”
It is indeed a day to remember, the 80th anniversary of the day President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared would “live in infamy.” This December 7, I again had the honor to speak about our dear friend Arleigh, who died in 2020, a day before he would have turned 100.
At Arleigh’s visitation in February 2020, the son of a fellow Pearl Harbor veteran came from Boy River, Minnesota, to pay his respects. Shortly before his father Conrad Treichler, also a Pearl Harbor survivor, died, he had told his son, “Always remember us. Please remember us.”
And in a 2002 story, 18 years before Arleigh would die, Arleigh’s words had the same sentiment... that the world must never forget the horrific Japanese attack on the United States Navy fleet docked in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, December 7, 1941. The attack would kill American 2,400 sailors and bring the United States into World War II.
The 2002 story read, “Young sailors on the brink of war 61 years ago are now in their 80s, and every Dec. 7 their numbers are fewer. But for Arleigh Birk, the memory is as vivid as the day the Japanese attacked the U.S. Navy fleet in Hawaii and the world forever lost its innocence. And it’s a message of vigilance he hopes never gets old.”
Back in the 2002 story Arleigh had said the Pearl Harbor survivors have “talked about what we should do after everybody’s gone.’’ Arleigh would say, “Don’t forget. It could happen again.’’
I thought of Arleigh’s words at this year’s ceremony and was pleased at the many people who stood in the cold December sunshine as the honor guard fired a salute, taps were sounded and the American flag was lowered to half-staff by retired Navy veteran Mick Thompson and fellow Navy veteran and District VFW Commander Rick Stoehr.
Among those who attended were Arleigh’s son Brian Birk, a military veteran, and his daughter Rebecca Nissila, writer of a tribute to her grandfather. I saw Donna Sadar among the people, and she wore her father’s military cap. He was Mickey Pershern, one of the many Pershern brothers who served in the war. There were the faithful veterans from Cook in attendance, Darrel Lindgren, David Stanton and Les Holm, and David Morrison, from Bois Forte, Ed and Judy Casey, longtime friends of Arleigh in Hoyt Lakes, Keith Shatava from the funeral home and Father Justin Fish from St. Joseph’s and Bob Kivela, who had asked that we not have a cemetery board meeting on December 7 out of respect for Pearl Harbor Day. And there was a fine showing by the Gilbert VFW honor guard as well as the auxiliary proudly holding flags representing the brances of the service.
As for the writer of this column, I was proud to address those assembled... the only one missing was Arleigh. But in a way, he was there, and he was smiling from heaven. I told of the last time seeing Arleigh. He’d been guest of honor at a birthday party in advance of his 100th. Before leaving I stopped in Arleigh’s room at the Aurora nursing home. He took my hand, and we agreed we’d have a brandy together next time we met.
And when all of the Pearl Harbor survivors are gone, we will not forget.
At 11 o’clock in the morning the program would begin, coinciding with the 8 a.m. hour in Hawaii when the Japanese attacked. It would be my privilege to introduce our favorite “endangered species,” and Arleigh would laugh. It’s the name he gave himself, as the number of Pearl Harbor survivors dwindled each year. The honor guard would deliver a rifle salute and “Taps” would be sounded. Then the guests would have coffee and cookies -- and Arleigh would have a brandy. After that the Birk family would return to Arleigh’s home VFW in Hoyt Lakes for their ceremony.
Arleigh, my dear friend, will be missed by so many. He was a member of the Greatest Generation, yes. He was a Pearl Harbor Survivor, yes. But perhaps more than anything else, he and Marion were truly good people who left a legacy of truly good children and children’s children.
Two weeks before his death Arleigh was honored at an early 100th birthday party attended by many well-wishers. Arleigh was failing as he had been since Marion’s death in October, and after the party he was taken back to his room. I stopped in his room to say goodbye, taking his hand and saying we would have a brandy the next time. He smiled and said he’d have two.
My favorite endangered species.
That’s what Arleigh Birk is to me. I first met Arleigh and his wife Marion two decades ago, and each ensuing year we of the VFW invite Arleigh to come to the Gilbert post home on Pearl Harbor Day. And each year we are honored that he comes to take part in the ceremony of remembrance of Dec. 7, 1941, when the United States Navy fleet was attacked in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and more than 2,400 sailors died.
Recently I found online a story I had written about Arleigh 15 years ago, in 2002. “Young sailors on the brink of war 61 years ago are now in their 80s, and every Dec. 7 their numbers are fewer,” I wrote.
“But for Arleigh Birk, the memory is as vivid as the day the Japanese attacked the U.S. Navy fleet in Hawaii and the world forever lost its innocence. And it’s a message of vigilance he hopes never gets old.” Arleigh was 82 then and I wrote that he was “one of a dwindling number of proud Pearl Harbor survivors. He was a boatswain’s mate on the light cruiser USS Honolulu when 360 enemy planes struck on Dec. 7, 1941, killing 2,388 Americans and wounding 1,178.”
The story continued. “Five of eight U.S. battleships were sunk, and 18 of the total 96 vessels at Pearl Harbor were sunk or seriously damaged. More than 160 planes were destroyed. The light cruiser, the USS Honolulu, on which Birk served sustained moderate damage in the attack.
“The next day, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war. ‘Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 — a date which will live in infamy — the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by naval and air forces of the Empire of Japan… Always will we remember the character of the onslaught against us. No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory…. We will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost but will make very certain that this form of treachery shall never endanger us again…. With confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounded determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph, so help us God.’”
Arleigh had been a 19-year-old North Dakota farm boy when he joined the Navy in 1939. “I knew we were going to be in on the war,’’ he had told me for the story 15 years ago, and “the military offered three square meals a day.’’ His brothers also served, he had told me, one with Patton’s 3rd Army and another in the Seabees, and a sister was in the Women’s Army Corps.
“From his ship in Pearl Harbor Birk could see the nest of battleships — the Nevada, the West Virginia, the Oklahoma, the California and the most famous, the Arizona. ‘There was the Nevada. She was hit. One guy on the California swam through oil to get to Ford Island. The Tennessee got hit. The Oklahoma rolled over. The water was blown out from under the Arizona. That bomb went right down the stack,’ he said. The sailors trapped inside the Arizona tapped on the ship’s hold to let rescuers know they were still alive, but to no avail. ‘Finally they were dead,’ Arleigh said.
Birk was discharged from the Navy in January 1946, six years and one month after he had joined. Birk served on the USS Denver after the Pearl Harbor attack in an island-hopping campaign — Anaweetok and Saipan, Tinian and Guam, Guadalcanal and the Solomons, Iwo Jima and the Palau group, then the Philippines. “We were nine months without setting foot on shore. We’d get our supplies from a ship at sea. We were everywhere.’’
The ship he was on after Pearl Harbor took an aerial torpedo on a moonlit night. “I thought we were going to sink,’’ he said. Then the sky clouded over. “That’s what saved us.’’ The gaping hole in the ship was welded. Twenty-eight men had died below deck. A man he knew managed to survive inside a metal peacoat locker. “We didn’t have anything to eat but Mounds candy bars.’’
Birk went back to Pearl Harbor only once, in 1981 on the 40th anniversary.
God bless you, my friend, Pearl Harbor survivor Arleigh Birk. My favorite endangered species.
