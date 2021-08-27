The sight of that large pyrocumulus cloud that rose up from the Eastern horizon Monday was a sobering reminder of the power of nature and how little control humans truly have over it.
The cloud, a nasty bi-product of the Greenwood Fire, could be seen for many miles in every direction - including across Lake Superior in parts of Wisconsin according to one of my longtime friends visiting a cabin there.
It was formed, U.S. Forest Service officials said, after the fire made a run that more than doubled the area burned to that point and led to “extreme fire behavior and fire-created lightning.”
According to information in an Associated Press story from July, pyrocumulus cloud literally translates to “fire cloud” because it is a cloud that sits atop a massive column of smoke coming up from a wildfire.
It forms when the air over the fire becomes superheated and as the air with more moisture rises, it rushes up the smoke column into the atmosphere, and the moisture condenses into droplets.
And if you think that is unsettling, particularly when you consider there are human beings underneath it trying to fight a raging fire, it can get worse. When a pyrocumulus cloud forms, if conditions are right, a pyrocumulonimbus cloud can follow.
NASA officials call that cloud the “fire-breathing dragon of clouds,” because it’s so large and hot it can create its own weather.
“In a worst-case scenario, fire crews on the ground could see one of the monster clouds spawn a ‘fire tornado,’ generate its own dry lightning and create dangerous hot winds below. They can also send particulate matter from the smoke column up to 10 miles above Earth's surface,” the story reads.
Pyrocumulus clouds are a phenomenon becoming more common across the country as environmental conditions over the past couple of years have led to longer wildfire seasons.
This year, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center at the National Interagency Fire Center, which compiles annual wildland fire statistics for federal and state agencies, reported on Aug. 24 that so far this year more than 2.5 million acres have burned in 92 large fires and complexes in 12 states.
Currently, 26,383 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents across the country — including more than 400 for the Greenwood Fire.
Still, all that being said and despite what it might feel like, 2021 isn’t — to this point — a record year for wildfires and may or may not reach levels reached over the past decade or so.
To date, wildfires have burned 4.6 million acres across the country. The total for 2020 was 10.1 million acres. Before that you have to go back to 2017 and 2015 to see that much carnage. In 2006 and 2007, more than 9 million acres burned each year. The same in 2012.
In between those dates, the totals vary but are generally in the same ballpark.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that between 1980 and 2020 the United States had 18 wildfire events that caused more than $1 billion in damage; 15 of those have occurred since 2000. Over the past few decades, the United States has routinely spent more than $1 billion per year to fight wildfires, including $1.6 billion in 2019.
More costly than that: Since 1910 wildfires have resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 firefighters.
Other facts from NOAA:
• Since 1983, the National Interagency Fire Center has documented an average of approximately 70,000 wildfires per year.
• The extent of area burned by wildfires each year appears to have increased since the 1980s. According to National Interagency Fire Center data, of the 10 years with the largest acreage burned, all have occurred since 2004, including the peak year in 2015.
• Of the total area burned each year from 1984 to 2018, the proportion of burned land suffering severe damage has ranged from 5 to 23 percent.
• Land area burned by wildfires varies by state. Fires burn more land in the western United States than in the East.
• The peak of the U.S. wildfire season is occurring earlier. In 1984–2000, burned area peaked in August. More recently, it has peaked in July. An average of 1.6 million acres has burned in July of each year from 2001 to 2017.
