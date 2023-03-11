One of the easiest ways to convince people that a lie is really the truth, they say, is to simply repeat it. After hearing it enough times, people begin to think, well, I guess that’s just the way it is. Another neat trick that slick magicians employ to spread their propaganda is to parade out a list of ‘experts’ who support their notions.

Both of these storylines are used to validate the wild claims of climate change. An existential threat it is called, a climate crisis, the last gasp of planet earth before we’re all annihilated. Anyone who studies the facts of earth sciences can soon find holes in these far-flung fantasies big enough to drive a freight train through. Any student of archeology can also come up with way more questions than these doomsday prophets can answer.

