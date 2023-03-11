One of the easiest ways to convince people that a lie is really the truth, they say, is to simply repeat it. After hearing it enough times, people begin to think, well, I guess that’s just the way it is. Another neat trick that slick magicians employ to spread their propaganda is to parade out a list of ‘experts’ who support their notions.
Both of these storylines are used to validate the wild claims of climate change. An existential threat it is called, a climate crisis, the last gasp of planet earth before we’re all annihilated. Anyone who studies the facts of earth sciences can soon find holes in these far-flung fantasies big enough to drive a freight train through. Any student of archeology can also come up with way more questions than these doomsday prophets can answer.
Perhaps, though, the best measure to certify the insanity of these wild-eyed hirelings is the loudest proponents of this climate nonsense themselves. How many of these spinsters do you think actually believe what they want us to believe?
Let’s start with Biden’s anointed Climate Czar, John Kerry. Rejected as a real leader in this country, he has now morphed into a world-class globetrotter, spewing out dire predictions of calamity. Fossil fuels are poisoning the earth, the air, the atmosphere, he roars! There’s no time to waste - we have to stop this NOW!! Then he jumps on his private jet, blows a vapor trail of smoke all across the sky to his next destination where he repeats the urgency of all of us getting serious with this climate crisis. Whee … this guy should have been a comedian! In 2019, he even flew his jet all the way to Iceland - not with new information, proposals, or anything else - but to receive an environmental award! So now he can strut around, popping the buttons off his vest as he shows off his shiny plaque. Now, tell me, did this tap dance of showmanship benefit our perishing climate one iota?
Perhaps an even bigger faker is our hero, Al Bore. He hip hops across the country in his private jet, too, raking in loads of money giving speeches and writing books about our dire climate crisis. His multi million dollar lavish estate has been said to have a carbon footprint the size of a small city, but evidently, all the smoke, smog and hot gas he blows around never touches the atmosphere. His fear mongering fantasies are now getting even wing-dingier and starting to sound just like the snake oil salesmen of yesteryear. At the recent World Economic Forum in Switzerland, with dramatic fanaticism he railed that rain bombs are coming, the sky is an open sewer and the oceans are boiling! Quick - get the tranquilizers! No, Al, the oceans are not boiling. According to NOAA, from 1876 - 2012 the oceans warmed 1.1 degree F. Isn’t this the same genius who predicted in 2006 that in 15 years, Manhattan would be under water? This screwball needs to be put in an institution.
Closer to home, our governor wants to turn everybody’s life upside down - all in the name of climate change. With his prodding, the legislature just passed a bill requiring all green energy in Minnesota by 2040. Anyone with a brain knows this can never work; our light bills will be astronomical and half our people will be in the dark.
His brainchild of everyone driving an electric jalopy is even worse. We gotta do it to save the world he sez, but, obviously, he doesn’t believe a word of this himself.
At a recent trip to our Capitol in St. Paul, I was standing in front of the new Senate Building, waiting for a shuttle bus back to my hotel. Up motors a big, black, shiny SUV, along with a lead car, pulls into the bus stop and out jumps three or four important looking gents. One was our governor, who nodded and proceeded into the building.
What impressed me the most was his big shiny SUV - complete with a fat chrome exhaust pipe sticking out the back. No emergency here. No global warming crisis going on here. No electric motor machine for him. Or maybe it’s just us peasants, servants and deplorables who have to get serious with this climate ‘crisis.’
Maybe our governor should put his money ( really our money! ) where his mouth is: if the climate is so dire, and these electric hotrods are so great, then why doesn’t he put all of his 5 or 600 State Patrolmen in them? Excuses don’t cut it with these guys - they have a job to do and they have to get it done. If these electric Jeepsters are so hot , this should be the real McCoy, we can save the earth - and look at all the money the state will save at the gas pump! If these electric dazzles can’t cut it here, then what doesn’t work for the goose won’t work for the gander either. Even better, they make electric trucks now, too, so why doesn’t he replace all the 7500 or so fuel-sucking snowplow, highway and fleet trucks with electric haulers? Look at the tons of money saved in fuel!
If our jet-setting Climate Czar Kerry; befuddled Biden and his now-famous gas-guzzling green Corvette; King of Charlatans Obama with his 2500 gallon propane tank at his $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard castle; schizophrenic Gore with his megawatt compound and private jet; and our governor with his chrome-piped SUV keep ranting for us to do what they have no intention of doing themselves, then they all win the Superbowl Hypocrite Extraordinaire of the Year Award! It’s time to put up or shut up. The hot air blown around by these jokers is contributing more to global warming than all our cars and power plants combined.
